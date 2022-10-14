TV B1G+ (Michigan State) | ESPN (Michigan) Live Stats SideArm (Michigan State) | Statbroadcast (Michigan) MADISON, Wis. -- Fifth-ranked Wisconsin (13-3, 6-1 B1G) wraps up the first half of Big Ten play with a home and away match. The Badgers host Michigan State (10-9, 1-7) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the UW Field House. The match streams live on B1G+. UW faces No. 25 Michigan (13-5, 4-4) for the second time in a week when they travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sunday. First serve is at 12 p.m. CT from the Crisler Center live on ESPN2.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO