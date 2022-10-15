ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions

By Addie Costello (Flatwater Free Press)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJBYm_0iaSq4Ok00

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain.

With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.

“I just felt like I’m always in this predicament,” Pech said. “Just working and working and working.”

Pech’s predicament with poverty is familiar to many Americans – especially in rural counties. Since the 1960s, census data has shown higher rates of poverty in non-metro regions of the country.

Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000, according to U.S. census data collected by The University of Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs research .

Now, in some smaller Nebraska towns, local community leaders are fighting back, determined to shrink poverty in their hometowns. Since 2016, three separate initiatives in three different spots – Hastings, Nebraska City and Red Cloud – have tried to tackle the issue in different ways.

Bridging Forward launched in June with a lofty goal: Reduce poverty by 30% by 2030 in Hastings’ Adams County and three neighboring rural counties.

It’s the organization that gave Pech assistance in January 2022 after she got sober and decided to go back to school.

IdeaBank Marketing
Chara Pech received assistance in January 2022 from Bridging Forward, an anti-poverty initiative aiming to reduce poverty by 30% by 2030 in Hastings’ Adams County and three neighboring rural counties.

“It took them sitting me down and talking to them about it and showing me that I can do it,” Pech said.

Today, Pech drives home from 8-hour shifts as a personal care assistant to help her kids with their homework. Then she stays up studying to earn her certified nursing assistant’s license.

“As busy as it gets I get to remind myself that for the last eight years I was busy doing nothing,” Pech said.

Bridging Forward has the goal of alleviating poverty, not just managing it. That goal that sets it apart from previous programs in the area, said Brady Rhodes of the Community Impact Network, a partner of Bridging Forward. Program recipients work with staff to plan toward high-earning careers with openings in the area, Rhodes said.

“We have these jobs that are open, that are possible for folks where they weren't possible for them in the past,” Rhodes said. “We have a real opportunity to lift folks out of poverty with a little bit of support.”

Pech was connected to a temporary job in a Hastings memory care facility. She’s on her way to earning her CNA license, a job that will provide enough income for her to go to college for a degree in social work.

“I see my kids not being in poverty because I feel like in some ways I broke a chain,” Pech said.

Pech is an early success of the program, but the goal of alleviating 30% of poverty in the area won’t be an easy task.

Stacie Higgins
Elementary schoolers read with an EDGE volunteer during a monthly visit to their classroom. By promoting childhood literacy, EDGE hopes to alleviate poverty in Nebraska City by 2036.

“Rural poverty can be very deep and hidden,” Rhodes said. “A lot of folks are maybe not used to asking for help and so finding the folks who need the help, who maybe have been in that situation for multiple generations, that's half the battle.”

A heightened emphasis on work ethic and stigma around aid in small towns can add a barrier for those experiencing poverty in rural communities, said Jennifer Sherman, a sociology professor at Washington State University.

It's important for people to be recognized for the fact that they want to work and that they aren’t just asking for help, even when they need it, Sherman said.

“It's one of the paradoxes that makes rural poverty difficult to fight,” Sherman said.

Another difficulty of rural poverty is the loss of high-paying jobs in small towns. People with the most resources are often encouraged to leave rural communities, Sherman said.

When Ashley Armstrong moved to the Red Cloud area from Kansas City in 2011, she quickly identified one reason families with resources might move away from her new hometown – the lack of childcare.

When she had her third child, the limited childcare options were almost full, Armstrong said. To fix the issue, Armstrong and several other residents began planning for the Valley Child Development Center, which opened its doors in 2018.

The center provides care to children from 6 weeks to twelve years, accepts families on child care subsidies and offers scholarships for qualifying families – making quality child care more possible for families of low income in the area, said Armstrong, vice president of the center’s board of directors.

“We know that there are more families out there,” Armstrong said. “That is always our goal, to continue to get families on subsidy and into our center.”

Beyond access to childcare, the center has helped with recruitment for local businesses. Two nurses with young children told Armstrong they chose to work in Red Cloud versus other towns in the area because of childcare access.

Stacie Higgins
A “book bestie” reads to a classroom of elementary schoolers during a monthly visit. For some Nebraska City elementary schoolers, EDGE books are the first in their personal library, book bestie Teresa Albers said.

In 2016 a similarly child-focused, anti-poverty initiative began in Nebraska City.

Despite the town’s association with orchards and historic mansions, poverty is prevalent in the community.

When comparing the poverty rate of people 18 years old and younger, Nebraska City’s is 24% higher than Nebraska’s average, according to The UNO’s Center for Public Affairs research and the U.S. census.

“You will see this amazing historic home and you will see a home next door that is probably being discussed if it should be demolished,” said Stacie Higgins the founder of EDGE Nebraska City.

Thanks to EDGE, every Nebraska City child has a personal library of at least 27 books by the time they start the third grade. The program’s work doesn’t stop with book donations. EDGE plans to reduce the poverty rate in its city by 2036.

“We cannot assume a book is going to take care of this,” Higgins said. “You have to commit to the full process of here's the book, here's the relationship, here's the next step.”

Twenty years after its founding, EDGE plans to erode decades-long poverty cycles. The program works to connect Nebraska City students with the community and local resources and encourage lifelong learning.

Stacie Higgins
An elementary schooler writes his name in his personal copy of the children’s book .

“One of our challenges is people might say, ‘Oh, it's that book program,’” Higgins said. “We want to be more than that to people.”

Adam DeBilzan teaches first grade in Nebraska City and serves as a member of EDGE’s board of directors. He grew up in poverty, similar to the students he now tries to reach through the anti-poverty group.

“A program like EDGE could’ve gotten us out of that underdog story,” DeBilzan said.

DeBilzan has felt the program’s positive impact as a teacher.

“Their excitement to read has improved,” DeBilzan said of his students. “They’re proud of their books.”

According to The Children’s Reading Foundation , proficient reading skills by the end of the third grade is one of the strongest predictors of whether a student will graduate high school. Nebraska City’s high school graduation rate is higher than the state average, but in 2020 only 20% of the population had obtained a bachelor's degree or higher. The state average: 33%.

“We know that kids that read at grade level by third grade are more successful students,” Higgins said. “It doesn't mean 4.0, it doesn't mean full ride scholarship, it means they're more confident students.”

One of the best ways to promote early literacy is 20 minutes of at-home, daily reading, experts say. That goal previously seemed unachievable for some Nebraska City families with only a few books in the home.

Amy Callen’s oldest son Connor was in one of the first kindergarten classes to get a “book bestie.” Since participating in EDGE, Callen has seen Connor and his siblings grow more interested in reading.

“They not only come home with a book but they’re excited about it as well,” Callen said.

She hopes the excitement her kids have to read the EDGE books when they get back from school is happening in other homes across Nebraska City.

Ashley Armstrong
Students and teachers harvest potatoes from the Valley Child Development Center’s garden. This year’s produce will be used in meals for children who attend the center and sold at the local farmer’s market to raise money for the center.

Connor is now a fourth grader and his book collection has been passed down to his younger siblings. He now participates in Citizen’s EDGE which aims to connect students to their community.

While EDGE works toward the ultimate goal of reducing poverty, Higgins has already made an impact on Nebraska City students by fostering a love for reading and a love for the Nebraska City community, Callen said.

This work – in Nebraska City, in Hastings and in Red Cloud – is only beginning.

“I will know we've been successful when I run into a 25-year-old on the street and they can answer some simple questions like: ‘I graduated from high school, I can provide for my family…, I'm actively engaged in my community and I’m still interested in learning,’” Higgins said.

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
Outsider.com

Nebraska Wildfire Leaves Nearby Residents Uneasy

Residents worry after the Bovee wildfire tore through over 18,000 acres of central Nebraska and the Nebraska National Forest earlier this month. Notably, Purdum, Nebraska’s assistant fire chief Mike Moody perished in the fire. Additionally, the fire decimated a significant portion of the forest in Halsey and destroyed a beloved 4-H camp, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that are not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education

LINCOLN — Three weeks before an election in which concerns about education could motivate Republican turnout, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education.  The senators said one of their staffers found a link in June to a New York University center for culturally responsive education on […] The post Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says

OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy