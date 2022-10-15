ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday

Care Management Organization provides free assistance during Medicare open enrollment. If you are participating in the Medicare open enrollment, extra help is available to guide you through the process. Merit Health Wesley offers $99 mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As part of Breast Cancer...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale

Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from the candidates in two upcoming judicial races. The North Gulfport Civic Club’s 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center (3312 Martin Luther King Drive, Gulfport). Participants...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
WIGGINS, MS
wxxv25.com

Man arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County

Today, a man was arrested on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence. On Saturday, Harrison County deputies responded to a domestic dispute on County Farm Road. Justin Fairley went to his ex-wife’s home and got into an argument with her and another man which turned physical.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Ozie Mae Price Turner

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2Timothy 4:7. Ozie Mae Price Turner, age 82, received her wings on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Picayune, MS. She was born in Edwards, MS on October 23, 1939 to the late Judge Price, Sr., and Lucille West Price.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.
MARION COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Overnight shooting leaves one adult male seriously wounded

The Jones County Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult male seriously wounded. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and off-duty deputies and investigators responded to the scene. Initial 911 callers reported active shooting with multiple people shot. At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One man injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot. Deputies […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
SAUCIER, MS

