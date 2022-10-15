Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
WDAM-TV
Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday
Care Management Organization provides free assistance during Medicare open enrollment. If you are participating in the Medicare open enrollment, extra help is available to guide you through the process. Merit Health Wesley offers $99 mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As part of Breast Cancer...
Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale
Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
WLOX
Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
WDSU
Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion
SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
Cops: Northshore man with knife invades neighbor's home after his birthday
Police say a man armed himself early this morning and forced his way into a neighbor’s home outside of Slidell. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed
WLOX
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from the candidates in two upcoming judicial races. The North Gulfport Civic Club’s 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center (3312 Martin Luther King Drive, Gulfport). Participants...
WDAM-TV
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
wxxv25.com
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
Today, a man was arrested on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence. On Saturday, Harrison County deputies responded to a domestic dispute on County Farm Road. Justin Fairley went to his ex-wife’s home and got into an argument with her and another man which turned physical.
Child accidentally run over in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
WDAM-TV
‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
Picayune Item
Ozie Mae Price Turner
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2Timothy 4:7. Ozie Mae Price Turner, age 82, received her wings on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Picayune, MS. She was born in Edwards, MS on October 23, 1939 to the late Judge Price, Sr., and Lucille West Price.
WDAM-TV
Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.
impact601.com
Overnight shooting leaves one adult male seriously wounded
The Jones County Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult male seriously wounded. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and off-duty deputies and investigators responded to the scene. Initial 911 callers reported active shooting with multiple people shot. At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
One man injured in Jones County shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot. Deputies […]
WDAM-TV
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
NOLA.com
Mandeville woman, daughter found dead after apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies found the bodies of two women in a Mandeville area home Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 to report that she had just shot her daughter and was going to shoot herself, according to a news release. The call came in at about 8:30...
Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
WLOX
Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
Comments / 1