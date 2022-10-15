Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Indianapolis Prize announces 2023 nominees￼
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Conservation Public Relations Specialist of Indianapolis Zoo, Alie Pflum. “The...
WISH-TV
Nonprofit seeks donations to open cat café in Hamilton County
There’s a “purrrfect” idea that you can help turn into a reality!. Jenni Beesley, co-founder of the Namaste Cat Café, Ivan Frink, co-founder of Namaste Cat Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their current idea, the mission behind it and the upcoming fundraiser to help make it happen.
Lebanon animal rescue provides temporary home for small animals
LEBANON, Indiana — At the Chicken Nugget and Gang rescue, there are chickens for sure. But there are also doves, chinchillas, hamsters, and bunnies — lots of bunnies. Keir Schutte and her husband, Fritz, started the rescue out of the garage in 2015 after realizing how many small animals are abandoned each year by their owners who were unaware of how to take care of them.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
NICU graduate excited about construction of new facility at Ascension St. Vincent
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis has started a new project to house the mothers and babies in its neonatal intensive care unit. Construction crews broke ground for the new building on its 86th Street Campus, which is connected to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. Elise Olsen,...
WISH-TV
Practicing mindfulness after a cancer diagnosis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman says her positive thinking helped her beat cancer. Now, she has made it her mission to help others deal with a diagnosis. At 44, Sarah McDonald was diagnosed with two types of cancer: salivary gland — a rare, incurable disease — and breast cancer.
WRBI Radio
Londa Sue Land, 70
Londa Sue Land, 70, of Hope, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Forest Creek Village in Indianapolis. She was born on December 4, 1951, in Franklin, the daughter of Baxter Garrett & Marilyn (Teitsort) Ramey. She was raised in Edinburgh and enjoyed coloring, flowers and outdoor activities. She married Norval Gene Land on December 31, 1982, in Edinburgh. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2005. She is survived by her daughters; Amanda Garrett of Edinburgh, Marlana (Lewis) Hitchings of Indianapolis, Tangela Land of Columbus; her son, Damon S. (Andrea) Land of Westport; her brothers, Dale Garrett and, Michael Garrett both of Edinburgh; her sisters, Carla Jean Groves of Anderson and, Lisa (Kirt) Jones of Trafalgar; her fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Angela Reveal and, her stepfather, Jerry W. Ramey who raised her. Following her wishes she will be cremated and, a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Rev. Connie Barr officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at.
readthereporter.com
Fishers invites you to come pumpkin chuckin’!
Join the Fishers Volunteer Team and help at the Fishers Fire Foundation Pumpkin Chuck at the AgriPark on Saturday, Nov. 5. Volunteers will help set up, check-in participants, assist with pumpkin chucking, and tear down. Shifts include 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2 to 5 p.m. Don’t know what...
indyschild.com
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center, Nov. 18
Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters created with the latest LED technology. Experience the light displays from the comfort and safety of your car as you wind through the sparkling path of Noblesville’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price. At...
Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy
INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
Local hospitals have limited beds amid RSV surge among children
Peyton Manning Children's Hospital is warning parents tonight amid a surge in RSV cases. It's not just Peyton Manning seeing an influx in RSV cases, Riley Hospital for Children is seeing it too.
WISH-TV
Family moves out after home shot at several times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
readthereporter.com
Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night
The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
WISH-TV
Billionaire gives $2.4M to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. She’s the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon. The Indianapolis-based group was one of 29 local Girl Scouts branches given the historic donation. A total...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
Current Publishing
Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque
The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will...
WISH-TV
Washington Township announces ‘Welcome Baby’ support program for new parents
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Washington Township Trustee’s Office announced a new program to support expectant parents who need assistance. It’s called “Welcome Baby”. According to a release, the program will provide eligible expectant parents with a package that includes six months worth of supplies needed to care for a new baby. The package will include a crib, car seat, stroller, diapers, diaper bag, clothes, bottles, formula, a highchair, and more.
wrtv.com
Bringing joy, giving back: Meet the Black Hat Society of Historic Irvington
IRVINGTON — The Black Hat Society of Historic Irvington is in full swing ahead of the 76th Irvington Halloween Festival. WRTV sits down with the group. To find out more about their upcoming events, including the 'Cackling Contest,' click here.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
