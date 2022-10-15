Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
Billionaire gives $2.4M to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. She’s the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon. The Indianapolis-based group was one of 29 local Girl Scouts branches given the historic donation. A total...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull
Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
WISH-TV
First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Indianapolis Prize announces 2023 nominees￼
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Conservation Public Relations Specialist of Indianapolis Zoo, Alie Pflum. “The...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover
Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
Current Publishing
Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque
The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will...
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
roadtirement.com
“The Ruins” from a New York City building to Indianapolis
Holliday Park is a city park located in the near north-side of Indianapolis in one of the more higher end neighborhoods. The park is a beautiful setting with hundreds of trees, flowers and wildlife. In addition to the natural features of this inner city recreation site you will find an eclectic display affectionately tagged “The Ruins”.
WISH-TV
Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
WISH-TV
Washington Township announces ‘Welcome Baby’ support program for new parents
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Washington Township Trustee’s Office announced a new program to support expectant parents who need assistance. It’s called “Welcome Baby”. According to a release, the program will provide eligible expectant parents with a package that includes six months worth of supplies needed to care for a new baby. The package will include a crib, car seat, stroller, diapers, diaper bag, clothes, bottles, formula, a highchair, and more.
WISH-TV
Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County focuses on diverse work culture
Angela Scott Jones, VP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Health & Hospital Corp of Marion County, joined us for today’s “Running your Business Day to Day” segment. Her job has four key pillars: Talent and Culture, Patient Care and Services, Procurement and Vendors, and Developing Key Partnerships.
WRBI Radio
Londa Sue Land, 70
Londa Sue Land, 70, of Hope, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Forest Creek Village in Indianapolis. She was born on December 4, 1951, in Franklin, the daughter of Baxter Garrett & Marilyn (Teitsort) Ramey. She was raised in Edinburgh and enjoyed coloring, flowers and outdoor activities. She married Norval Gene Land on December 31, 1982, in Edinburgh. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2005. She is survived by her daughters; Amanda Garrett of Edinburgh, Marlana (Lewis) Hitchings of Indianapolis, Tangela Land of Columbus; her son, Damon S. (Andrea) Land of Westport; her brothers, Dale Garrett and, Michael Garrett both of Edinburgh; her sisters, Carla Jean Groves of Anderson and, Lisa (Kirt) Jones of Trafalgar; her fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Angela Reveal and, her stepfather, Jerry W. Ramey who raised her. Following her wishes she will be cremated and, a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Rev. Connie Barr officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at.
Comments / 0