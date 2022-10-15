ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

1 killed in Upton Avenue shooting

By By Stephen Zenner / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Three people were shot Saturday morning in West Toledo, leaving one dead, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. at a house in the 3400 block of Upton Avenue, where Travis Glenn, Alexis Quillen, and an unnamed male juvenile victim each were found with at least one gunshot wound.

Mr. Glenn, 30, was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Ms.Quillen, 25, had non-life-threatening injuries and was found inside the residence with Mr. Glenn. The unnamed victim, 16, was found outside. They were both also transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Police blocked off the area between Mansfield Road and Fairfax Road on Upton Avenue to investigate. There were more than a dozen cones visible.

There are no confirmed suspects or motives at this time, police said.

