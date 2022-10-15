ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

Jiffy Lube
3d ago

They should not be charged as juveniles. They should be charged as adults.

wbrz.com

Sheriff: Mother and daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide at Mandeville home

MANDEVILLE - A woman reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing her daughter just moments before shooting herself, investigators believe. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 911 dispatcher got a call from the mother Tuesday morning. While on the phone, the woman said she shot her daughter at their Lane Street home and said she planned to shoot herself as well.
MANDEVILLE, LA
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Suspect Arrested on Three Charges of Assault

On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Keith Fairley from Gulfport, Miss. on three counts of Aggravated Assault, but two included domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, county deputies responded to a residence at County Farm...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Overnight shooting leaves one adult male seriously wounded

The Jones County Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult male seriously wounded. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and off-duty deputies and investigators responded to the scene. Initial 911 callers reported active shooting with multiple people shot. At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
SLIDELL, LA
WDAM-TV

Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night. Hattiesburg police said they received a call about a pedestrian being being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
WDAM-TV

Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four arrested after overdose death in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12. McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the […]
MCCOMB, MS

