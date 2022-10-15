Read full article on original website
Jiffy Lube
3d ago
They should not be charged as juveniles. They should be charged as adults.
Reply
9
Related
WWL-TV
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
“This is kids’ lives that are on the line. It’s their future,” Perrette said. “Their future relies on our community doing the right thing now.”
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mother and daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide at Mandeville home
MANDEVILLE - A woman reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing her daughter just moments before shooting herself, investigators believe. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 911 dispatcher got a call from the mother Tuesday morning. While on the phone, the woman said she shot her daughter at their Lane Street home and said she planned to shoot herself as well.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Suspect Arrested on Three Charges of Assault
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Keith Fairley from Gulfport, Miss. on three counts of Aggravated Assault, but two included domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, county deputies responded to a residence at County Farm...
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
impact601.com
Overnight shooting leaves one adult male seriously wounded
The Jones County Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult male seriously wounded. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and off-duty deputies and investigators responded to the scene. Initial 911 callers reported active shooting with multiple people shot. At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
NOLA.com
Mandeville woman, daughter found dead after apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies found the bodies of two women in a Mandeville area home Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 to report that she had just shot her daughter and was going to shoot herself, according to a news release. The call came in at about 8:30...
WDAM-TV
Man seriously wounded during Calhoun community shooting, JCSD seeking suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult man seriously wounded. Initial 911 callers reported an active shooting with multiple people shot. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and...
WDSU
Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion
SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
WDAM-TV
Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.
WDAM-TV
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night. Hattiesburg police said they received a call about a pedestrian being being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.
WDAM-TV
‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
WDAM-TV
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
WDAM-TV
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
Four arrested after overdose death in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12. McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the […]
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old killed in apparent shootout outside Bogalusa homecoming football game
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old boy was killed in an apparent shootout just outside the Bogalusa High homecoming football game Friday night. The Bogalusa Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to the shooting just outside the stadium during the fourth quarter. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds at the scene.
Comments / 4