Three Things Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Said Ahead of the Longhorns’ Game against Oklahoma State
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will make his first trip to Stillwater this weekend, and it will be for a game with major Big 12 title implications. Sarkisian held a news conference on Monday to discuss the No. 20 Longhorns’ game against No. 11 Oklahoma State, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here are three things he said.
Gordon, Nixon Going to ‘Start Working In’ as Cowboys Search for Boost in Run Game
STILLWATER — To Mike Gundy, most of Oklahoma State’s offensive issues in this early part in conference play revolve around the run game. Cowboy running backs have averaged 3.2 yards per carry in Big 12 play this season after running 26 times for 84 yards in the Cowboys’ double-overtime loss in Fort Worth this weekend.
David Castillo Official Visit Headlines Big Recruiting Weekend for Oklahoma State Basketball
Stillwater ought to be buzzing this weekend, and Mike Boynton and his staff look to make the most of it. With Homecoming and Hoops returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night, Boynton and Co. will have a handful of special guests (aside from Waka Flocka Flame). All four of the Cowboys’ 2023 commits have told PFB they’ll be in attendance, and 2024 five-star prospect David Castillo told PFB he will make his first official visit to Stillwater this weekend.
Videos: Cowboys Preview Texas
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Collin Oliver, Sean Michael Flanagan and Braden Cassity met with reporters in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center to preview the matchup.
Six-Day Selection Utilized for Oklahoma State Game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and television designation for Kansas State’s Oct. 29 home contest against Oklahoma State will be selected via a six-day pick. The announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Gundy Mum on Spencer Sanders’ Practice Status Entering Bout with Texas
STILLWATER — Entering Oklahoma State’s game with TCU this past weekend, the TV broadcast reported that Spencer Sanders because of injury didn’t practice much the week leading up to the game. Ever protective over injury statuses, Mike Gundy said Monday that he isn’t going to go into...
Daily Bullets (Oct. 18): Homecoming and Hoops is Back with a Special Guest, OSU-Texas Line Moving
Happy birthday to Dad Bullets (my dad) – the guy who introduced me to sports by buying tickets to see the Pokes at Gallagher Iba in the mid-90s and Les Miles’ Cowboys in the early 2000s. Can’t imagine a more ideal father-son relationship or be more grateful for the one I get to be a part of.
OSU vs TCU Twitter reaction: Dykes bawling and Johnston balling
The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys traveled to Fort Worth to battle the No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon. The victor would come out of the game as the only undefeated team in the Big 12. Football fans were active on Twitter all game long and before the...
PFB Podcast Ep. 484: Oklahoma State at TCU Recap
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell recap OSU’s loss at TCU including what went wrong with the offense, the substitution ruling and more. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
Oklahoma State drops out of AP Top 10 after loss to TCU
The Oklahoma State Cowboys dropped out of the Associated Press Top 10 following their loss Saturday against TCU in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs won the battle of the unbeaten Big 12 teams, winning 43-40 in double overtime. TCU overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and outlasted the Cowboys in overtime.
Friday Night Highlights: Flores Throws Six Touchdowns by Halftime, Franklin’s Big Night
It was another solid weekend of games for Oklahoma State pledges. Here is a look at how the Cowboys’ 2023 class played with stats, if available, via MaxPreps. Jelani McDonald / ATH (DB) / Waco Connally (5-2) / Texas. Jelani McDonald and Connally had a bye week this weekend....
Homecoming and Hoops Returns to GIA, Waka Flocka Flame Set to Perform
Homecoming and Hoops is returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena this weekend, and it will include a concert from popular rap artist Waka Flocka Flame. The event will take place Friday with doors opening at 8 p.m. before its 9 p.m. start. Admission is free and will be first-come, first serve. After the basketball and wrestling festivities, there will be a 15-minute intermission before Waka Flocka performs if any young families want to beat the rush.
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
The State of Oklahoma is Just Finding Out What We Have Known All Along – Flower Mound School Rocks!
I first became acquainted with Flower Mound School when I was asked to do a live broadcast for the Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department. They hold an annual Bar-B-Q dinner and use the School's cafeteria and Gym to serve the meals. Fast Forward a few years, and 3 of my...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there's still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
