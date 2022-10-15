ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Three Things Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Said Ahead of the Longhorns’ Game against Oklahoma State

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will make his first trip to Stillwater this weekend, and it will be for a game with major Big 12 title implications. Sarkisian held a news conference on Monday to discuss the No. 20 Longhorns’ game against No. 11 Oklahoma State, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here are three things he said.
David Castillo Official Visit Headlines Big Recruiting Weekend for Oklahoma State Basketball

Stillwater ought to be buzzing this weekend, and Mike Boynton and his staff look to make the most of it. With Homecoming and Hoops returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night, Boynton and Co. will have a handful of special guests (aside from Waka Flocka Flame). All four of the Cowboys’ 2023 commits have told PFB they’ll be in attendance, and 2024 five-star prospect David Castillo told PFB he will make his first official visit to Stillwater this weekend.
Videos: Cowboys Preview Texas

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Collin Oliver, Sean Michael Flanagan and Braden Cassity met with reporters in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center to preview the matchup.
Six-Day Selection Utilized for Oklahoma State Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and television designation for Kansas State’s Oct. 29 home contest against Oklahoma State will be selected via a six-day pick. The announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
PFB Podcast Ep. 484: Oklahoma State at TCU Recap

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell recap OSU’s loss at TCU including what went wrong with the offense, the substitution ruling and more. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
Oklahoma State drops out of AP Top 10 after loss to TCU

The Oklahoma State Cowboys dropped out of the Associated Press Top 10 following their loss Saturday against TCU in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs won the battle of the unbeaten Big 12 teams, winning 43-40 in double overtime. TCU overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and outlasted the Cowboys in overtime.
Homecoming and Hoops Returns to GIA, Waka Flocka Flame Set to Perform

Homecoming and Hoops is returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena this weekend, and it will include a concert from popular rap artist Waka Flocka Flame. The event will take place Friday with doors opening at 8 p.m. before its 9 p.m. start. Admission is free and will be first-come, first serve. After the basketball and wrestling festivities, there will be a 15-minute intermission before Waka Flocka performs if any young families want to beat the rush.
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
