PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick.

The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad streets, runs until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event’s website calls it “one of the Southeast’s best wooden boat exhibits,” featuring more than 100 classic wooden boats displayed on land and water. Other activities include boatbuilding, a corrugated boat race, children’s model boatbuilding, a youth sailing regatta, knot tying, maritime arts and crafts, and food.

All proceeds from the free event, which is organized by the nonprofit Harbor Historical Association, benefit the South Carolina Maritime Museum.

