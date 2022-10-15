ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Yoga Shorts for Men Keep You Cool During Those Humid Sessions

By Joseph Cheatham
 4 days ago
Let’s face it, yoga for men sounds daunting from the jump. You immediately think about performing various types of uncomfortable bending poses. At the same time, you’re trying to keeping your balance without falling in front of a room full of yoga-experienced women. After all, the industry has mostly catered to them, especially with there being dozens of resources for women buying yoga clothes. Fortunately, the fitness trend cycle is evolving and more men are discovering the health benefits of yoga which means two things: a) cohabiting in the yoga studio will become progressively common and b) brands will start to fill in the gap for the need of men’s yoga apparel.

Nowadays, the idea of sourcing men’s yoga clothing may sound like a farfetched deal. But in recent years, more brands have woken up and realized yoga is a universal practice everyone has begun to embrace. And therefore, their product offering must match that demand. We’ve covered athleisure suppliers such as Lululemon are starting to incorporate more yoga pants and shorts into their fitness attire. They now join yoga-centric labels like Alo and Vuori , who already capitalized on the before-untapped market.

While we all have own preferences in what to wear during exercises, shorts are probably the more comfortable option to put on for yoga. When shopping for that perfect pair to complement the amount of asanas you’ll perform, it’s important to buy shorts that allow more comfort and freedom. From breathability to moisture-wicking fabrics, these are key features of men’s yoga shorts to look out for. You’ll thank yourself later as those characteristics best help for this kind of physical activity — especially since yoga concentrates on form and breathing techniques.

Gone are the days where men pull up to yoga class in traditional gym clothes. Apparel companies are paying attention and the selections specifically designed for yoga are expanding. With that being said, we have compiled a list of the best yoga shorts that make it easier to zen out.

1. Outdoor Voices CloudKnit 7″ Short

Outdoor Voices describes these lightweight shorts to breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and extremely soft. All components necessary for your stretching session. Did we mention they’re bluesign® certified? Accompanied by a comfort fit adjustable waistband, side slit pockets, and an internal phone pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yl515_0iaSkXsi00

Buy: Outdoor Voices CloudKnit 7 $58.00

2. Under Armour Men’s Training Stretch Shorts

These aren’t your typical gym shorts. Under Armour tailored the pair for total mobility, with 4-way stretch material and side vent hem-construction. Yoga will be a breeze considering the included mesh panels and their original HeatGear® fabric, which dries faster than paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ2m9_0iaSkXsi00

Buy: Men’s UA Training Stretch Shorts $35.00

3. Alo Yoga Conquer Reform Short

Alo focuses on yoga-first luxury performance apparel with some of the most boldest options. The Conquer Reform Short is the perfect casual short with a relaxed drop crotch and soft conquer fabrication that makes everything chill. Pair it with a training top, zip-pullover or hoodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8KRL_0iaSkXsi00

Buy: Alo Conquer Reform Short $78.00

4. Men’s Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Short

For these Yoga shorts, Nike infused breathable fabric and Dri-FIT technology — a sweat-wicking design that is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers — allowing you feel loose and airy as you transition from pose to pose. Luckily, you have six other unique colorways to pick from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFWz9_0iaSkXsi00

Buy: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT $63.00

5. Vuori Kore Short

Vuori designs yoga apparel with your practice in mind. The Kore Shorts have a classic athletic fit and feel with a versatile wear — stopping right above the knee. With the breathable, boxer-brief liner, you can move with ease in these men’s yoga shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ag6Co_0iaSkXsi00

Buy: Vuori Kore Short $68.00

6. Lululemon Yoga Balancer Short 6″ Everlux

Lululemon understands the assignment. The athleisure brand is one of the best destinations for performance apparel for just about any sport or physical activity like yoga. Powered by quick-drying Everlux fabric, some of the fastest-drying fabric, these shorts keep you cool and composed throughout those humid yoga classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUXQq_0iaSkXsi00

Buy: Lululemon Balancer Short 6 $88.00

Related
SPY

It’s Stompin’ Season: The Best Lug Sole Shoes For Men This Fall and Winter

It’s fall, y’all. And that means that in addition to doing a stock check on your knitwear and jackets, it’s time to get serious about footwear. Yes, you can still wear your favorite white sneakers deep into the season, but it’s also a good idea to have shoes that can handle inclement weather. The good news is that the best shoes for conquering fall just so happen to be the most stylish, and those are lug sole shoes. Previously, lug soles were reserved for your hardiest boots, but these days, designers have been slapping these chunky outsoles on everything from loafers...
SPY

Review: Don’t Let Your Game Suffer, We Found the 10 Best Athletic Socks for Men

Table of Contents The Best Athletic Socks for Men at a Glance What’s In the Best Athletic Sock for Men? How We Chose the Best Athletic Socks for Men: About Our Process Why Trust SPY When Searching for the Best Athletic Socks for Men? There are few things worse than getting to the peak of your workout and noticing your sock is drenched, rendering it all but useless. Athletic socks are a critical, yet oft-overlooked component of a successful workout. When you’re doing something active that requires any sort of footwear, your socks are the only thing between you and the footbed. That thin sliver of...
VERMONT STATE
SPY

The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun, but it’s far preferable to freezing your toes off. If you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, the best snow boots for men should be high on your shopping list this season. It’s possible to find snow boots that are stylish, and we’ve picked...
OREGON STATE
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
SPY

The Weed Gummies Cookbook Review: A Unique, Grown-Up Take On Infused Sweets

Although the already vast cannabis edible landscape is getting more expansive every day, cannabis cookbooks still aren’t as culturally diverse as we’d like. Although many of these books are intended for foodies and gourmet aficionados, preparing those recipes can be a little intimidating, especially if you haven’t cooked with cannabis before. This straightforward recipe book, dubbed “The Weed Gummies Cookbook,” has more of a niche focus on gummies and gummy-adjacent foods with a gourmet twist. Author and photographer, Monica Lo, brings her heritage and experience to the world of canna literature with recipes for bubble tea, sour yuzu drops, lychee jelly...
SPY

The Best Desk Plants to Liven Up Your Indoor Workspace

Whether you’re still working from home or back at the office, it’s always nice to add a little personality and presence to your workspace. We’re talking cool office supplies, self-heating mugs and other essentials, of course, but we’re also talking about plants. Plants are a great way to bring a grounding presence to your workspace while adding adult-like décor and ambiance. You can certainly spruce up your office with a space-saving hanging plant or a sturdy office plant, but when it comes to the best desk plants, there are three basic things to keep in mind. Sunlight: Are you by a window...
SPY

Vanquish Dry Lips with the Best Lip Balm for Men

If you’ve ever suffered from chapped or dry lips and know the potential, unignorable pain the condition can bring, it’s likely the idea of using a lip balm, or chapstick (a genericized trademark to encompass all lip balm products), is nothing new to you. However, what you may not have thought about when you grabbed the first lip balm off the store shelf and smothered it over your lips to relieve the pain, is what is the best chapstick? And, which are the best chapstick brands to trust when it comes to your lip health? When picking the best chapsticks and...
SPY

We’re Obsessed: Thursday Boot Co. Just Launched Their First Line of Cowboy Boots

Chelsea, combat, chukka. All boot styles that Thursday Boot Company has introduced to the boot market at a ridiculously inexpensive price point. In doing so, they have certainly developed a reputation for themselves. It’s no hidden fact our SPY team absolutely raves over their existing product line, which is known for its intricate craftsmanship, modern styling and somehow, affordability. And now, we’re even more thrilled the NYC-based company has increased their offerings with a new style: cowboy boots. We’ve been waiting patiently to publish this one. After previewing Thursday’s new western line recently in New York City, we’re excited to announce...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The Best iPad Deals of October 2022 — Take Advantage of Amazon and Walmart’s Pricing Wars Now

Looking for the best iPad deals for October 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer over and holiday shopping on the horizon, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We...
SPY

We’re Calling It: Pickleball Sets Will Be One of the Top Trending Holiday Gifts of 2022

The rackets are small, the name is nonsensical, and the balls are plastic. So how on earth has pickleball become one of the hottest pastimes in the country? That is not for us to question. The trend is clear: This holiday shopping season will feature pickleball sets flying off the shelves faster and in greater volume than ever before. Experienced players and curious newbies alike will be hoping to find pickleball equipment among their holiday haul. Recently, SPY named the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 as well as the Top Gifting Trends of the holiday shopping season, and the best pickleball...
SPY

The Best Ride-On Suitcases For Kids Will Make Your Next Family Vacation a Total Blast

There’s a new luggage trend that we’re low-key obsessed with — ride-on suitcases for kids. The best ride-on suitcases are just plain adorable, and they can make flying with kids just a little more bearable for everyone in the family. Traveling through the airport can be overwhelming, especially for kids. Even with the best travel plans in place, packing, extensive walking, and racing to make your flight puts so much stress on everyone, particularly parents of little ones with less patience and shorter legs. Once your child is past the stroller stage, traveling and staying within time constraints around a large area...
SPY

A Balenciaga x Lay’s Potato Chip Clutch Bag Was The Talk Of Paris Fashion Week — Is It Worth $1800?

Paris Fashion Week wrapped earlier this month, but a unique sighting on Balenciaga’s runway has left people scratching their heads. In a follow-up to its curious Trash Pouch bags, the fashion house recently unveiled its newest collection of handbag designs, one of which arrives in the fashion of — get this — Lay’s Potato Chip bags. Many don’t know exactly how to feel about Balciencaiga’s latest partnership with Frito Lay. The confusing design leaves you wondering if this is a genuine fashion statement or if the brand has begun to simply run out of ideas. Put another way, is it lazy, or iconic? pic.twitter.com/gG7zM91dbL — LAY'S...
SPY

The 22 Best Men’s Skincare Brands To Help Step Up Your Grooming Routine

Whether you’re taking a walk down the drugstore skincare aisle or browsing online and scrolling and scrolling and scrolling, one thing is for sure: There are a lot of options when it comes to men’s skincare. So, we understand if you just grab the first thing off the shelf when shopping for a men’s moisturizer or can’t be bothered to make a decision and just use your girlfriend’s face wash. But it’s time to get a real skincare routine of your very own. And trust us when we say it’s worth getting products that are specifically formulated for guys, especially when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

Christmas Or Halloween? Govee’s Permanent Outdoor Lights Are Year Round Decor For Your Home

Your patio or balcony is just as much a part of your home as your living room, and as the weather grows milder in the months ahead, many people will be spending their free time sitting outside in the evening breeze. Why not deck it out in a set of smart lights that you can swap out according to the season? Govee, one of the leading brands for affordable smart lights, has introduced Permanent Outdoor Lights that only need a one-time installation process. What’s this mean for you? A couple of things. First of all, there’s way less maintenance involved than taking...
SPY

Everybody Poops, So Save 30% On Everything TUSHY During Prime Day & Get the Cleanest Behind Ever

Prime Day part two, aka Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, is still going strong. Until the end of today, you can score Prime Day deals on the holiday shopping season’s top products such as OLED TVs, video games, athleisure, kitchen appliances and more. Ultimately, you can expect just about everything to be on sale right now, including the world’s best bidet. That’s right, everything TUSHY is currently on sale right now with savings up to 30%-40% off. And we mean it when we say everything — all TUSHY products on Amazon are on sale. Buy: TUSHY 3.0 $95.00 The TUSHY 3.0, the TUSHY 2.0,...
SPY

Baggy Jeans Are Back, Baby: Peep the 15 Best-Looking Pairs To Wear Now

Cancel culture can get pretty ridiculous, but this time, Gen-Z finally got it right: skinny jeans are out. Trends come and go like the wind and skinny jeans have been blowing away for years now. For real, skinny jeans are totally uncomfortable. They’re wedgie-inducing and way too easy to tear. Not to mention, they look tremendously unflattering on most people. Like, just watch Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor and take a long, hard look at the dude’s legs. They just look so … awkward covered in skinny jeans. He’s a good-looking guy, don’t get us wrong, but man, his style...
SPY

SPY

