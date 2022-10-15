ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4EXq_0iaSkTLo00

A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing.

The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida.

The winning numbers were: 41-22-26-9-44 and Mega number 19, according to the California Lottery.

The two winning tickets will split the estimated $494 million jackpot. The store where the ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus.

Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?

The winner will remain unknown to lottery officials until they come forward to claim their prize. They have one year to come forward, otherwise the prize will go to California public schools, lottery officials said.

Last week, the California Lottery said a ticket sold in Culver City was worth $3.1 million. Six other tickets sold in the Los Angeles area were also winners of more than $1 million.

Another Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday with the jackpot rolling back to the starting point of $20 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

California woman wins $4.2 million on Mega Millions

California has a new millionaire. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons in Fresno over the summer. Her jackpot: $4.2 million. “I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire. One of two winning lottery tickets for the almost $500 million jackpot was announced Friday night. Lottery officials said the ticket was bought in San Jose. The Mega Millions ticket matches all six numbers. Here are...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Photo Gallery: 4 family-friendly Halloween events in Southern California

Trick-or-treating or partying aren’t the only Halloween activities. If you are still planning your Halloween night but don’t want to do the same thing as last year, Southern California has many spooky events offerings that can get you into the Halloween spirit. The Hauntington Beach Manor The haunted house at Westminster Mall, located in Orange […]
KTLA

First map to depict San Francisco heads to auction

A significant piece of California history is going up for auction later this month. Auction house Bonhams will present what it’s calling “the most important 18th century map of California” during an auction on Oct. 25. The original manuscript map of coastal California is signed by Miguel de Costansó, a Catalan cartographer and engineer for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

81K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy