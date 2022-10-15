Alan Jackson Delivers Legendary ‘Chattahoochee’ Performance on CMT AOTY Special: VIDEO

Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.

According to Country Now, Jackson’s latest achievement puts him in line with some of the most beloved names in country music. Former Artist of a Lifetime recipients include Randy Travis and Reba McEntire, as well as the late Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard.

One of CMT’s prior Artists of the Year, Chris Stapleton, presented Alan Jackson with the coveted award. The hitmaker was greeted with enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation as he took to the stage to accept the Artist of a Lifetime Award and give his acceptance speech. He thoughtfully acknowledged the standing ovation while standing behind the podium.

“Thank you so much, that’s sweet,” he began, “I appreciate that.”

Before beginning his speech, Alan Jackson tributed the iconic Loretta Lynn who passed away earlier this month.

“We’re going to miss you sugar,” the artist said of his friend lovingly.

Addressing his latest milestone, Jackson thanked all the people who helped him achieve such a legendary status within country music.

“I’ve been really blessed and fortunate and everything and I’m so thankful for all the fans and all the music peers and everybody that’s been so nice to me over the years,” the singer emotionally concluded.

Alan Jackson’s Daughter Celebrates Father’s Artist of a Lifetime Award with Sweet Family Pic

Country music fans aren’t the only ones celebrating Alan Jackson after he earned the Artist of a Lifetime Award. Taking to Instagram ahead of the night’s event, the singer’s daughter Mattie shared a collection of sweet photos of herself, her father, and her family from behind the scenes. See her post below.

“Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled up with these peeps!” the 32-year-old wrote. “What a beautiful evening and reminder [of] the impact his remarkable career continues to have on so many as this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime.”

The photos see Mattie standing beside her father, her mother Denise Jackson, and her sister Dani Jackson.

Fans shared their love for Alan Jackson, his family, and his music in the comments following Mattie’s post.

“Congratulations, Alan Jackson!” one fan wrote. “The Best of the Best. Love all of your Dads music. A well deserved award. God Bless this family.”

A second commenter also said Alan Jackson’s latest achievement is “well deserved.”

“Alan Jackson is mine and my dads favorite,” they shared, “and we share many memories from my childhood singing along to his songs.”

Sending a huge congratulation of our own to Alan Jackson as CMT’s newest Artist of a Lifetime, as well as to 2022’s other honorees, including Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce, and Cody Johnson.