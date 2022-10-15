ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Delivers Legendary ‘Chattahoochee’ Performance on CMT AOTY Special: VIDEO

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JelK1_0iaSkST500

Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.

https://youtu.be/ZnMG1rUjkqU

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alan Jackson Performs "Chattahoochee" | CMT Artists of the Year 2022 (https://youtu.be/ZnMG1rUjkqU)

According to Country Now, Jackson’s latest achievement puts him in line with some of the most beloved names in country music. Former Artist of a Lifetime recipients include Randy Travis and Reba McEntire, as well as the late Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard.

One of CMT’s prior Artists of the Year, Chris Stapleton, presented Alan Jackson with the coveted award. The hitmaker was greeted with enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation as he took to the stage to accept the Artist of a Lifetime Award and give his acceptance speech. He thoughtfully acknowledged the standing ovation while standing behind the podium.

“Thank you so much, that’s sweet,” he began, “I appreciate that.”

Before beginning his speech, Alan Jackson tributed the iconic Loretta Lynn who passed away earlier this month.

“We’re going to miss you sugar,” the artist said of his friend lovingly.

Addressing his latest milestone, Jackson thanked all the people who helped him achieve such a legendary status within country music.

“I’ve been really blessed and fortunate and everything and I’m so thankful for all the fans and all the music peers and everybody that’s been so nice to me over the years,” the singer emotionally concluded.

Alan Jackson’s Daughter Celebrates Father’s Artist of a Lifetime Award with Sweet Family Pic

Country music fans aren’t the only ones celebrating Alan Jackson after he earned the Artist of a Lifetime Award. Taking to Instagram ahead of the night’s event, the singer’s daughter Mattie shared a collection of sweet photos of herself, her father, and her family from behind the scenes. See her post below.

“Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled up with these peeps!” the 32-year-old wrote. “What a beautiful evening and reminder [of] the impact his remarkable career continues to have on so many as this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime.”

The photos see Mattie standing beside her father, her mother Denise Jackson, and her sister Dani Jackson.

Fans shared their love for Alan Jackson, his family, and his music in the comments following Mattie’s post.

“Congratulations, Alan Jackson!” one fan wrote. “The Best of the Best. Love all of your Dads music. A well deserved award. God Bless this family.”

A second commenter also said Alan Jackson’s latest achievement is “well deserved.”

“Alan Jackson is mine and my dads favorite,” they shared, “and we share many memories from my childhood singing along to his songs.”

Sending a huge congratulation of our own to Alan Jackson as CMT’s newest Artist of a Lifetime, as well as to 2022’s other honorees, including Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce, and Cody Johnson.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Posts Rare Family Photo at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Prior to the CMT Artists of the Year Event on Friday (October 14th), country music legend Alan Jackson posted a rare family photo on his social media accounts. “Gather your family and watch Alan on CMT as he receives the ‘Artist Of A Lifetime Award,’” Jackson’s post reads. He also performed during the big event.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
KENTUCKY STATE
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable to Travel To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award

Earlier this year, we learned that Toby Keith was battling stomach cancer. Keith received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s been going through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment to eliminate the cancerous cells. As a result, he has had to take some time off to recover. So, he canceled all his tour dates for the year. Additionally, Keith had to miss the SabesWings Strikeout Fundraiser where he was set to receive a prestigious award. He was having a rough week in his recovery and couldn’t travel to California for the event.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy