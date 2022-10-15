MLB playoffs: Padres rise up with 5-run rally to slay Dodgers, advance to all-wild card NLCS vs. Phillies

Read full article on original website
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Yankees’ projected ALCS roster vs. Astros: Oswald Peraza, Ron Marinaccio added?
NEW YORK — No sleep ‘till Houston. Or that was at least for manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, some front office members and the coaching staff as their Delta charter zipped them from New York to the Lone Star State for an American League Championship Series matchup with the top-seeded Astros.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
NBC Sports
Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
HOUSTON — (AP) — Jose Altuve, Houston’s diminutive superstar, has long been a postseason powerhouse. But Altuve has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros hope he finds his stroke when they return to the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and host the New York Yankees in Game 1 Wednesday night.
Schwarber Says Teammates ‘Looked at Him Weird’ After 488-Foot HR
The Phillies star didn’t recount the moment in much detail when he was asked about his record postseason homer.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros host Yankees in ALCS; Phillies take NLCS Game 1
The NLCS and ALCS are both in action Wednesday in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Phillies won Game 1 of the NLCS against the Padres on Tuesday night, and San Diego will attempt to bounce back at home on Wednesday afternoon. Later in the night, the ALCS will get started with a familiar matchup: Astros vs. Yankees. It's the third time in six years Houston and New York have played for the AL pennant, and the Yankees are playing Game 1 the day after closing out the Guardians in ALDS Game 5.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Yankees-Astros and Phillies-Padres on Wednesday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
MLB Playoffs: Yankees turn to Taillon for game 1 of ALCS vs. Astros
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium after winning the AL Division Series.
batterypower.com
MLB Playoffs open thread
ALDS - Game 5 - Guardians vs. Yankees - 4:07 p.m. ET - TBS. NLCS - Game 1 - Phillies vs. Padres - 8:03 p.m. ET - FS1.
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Head to ALCS Wed., NLCS Phillies Win NBA Celtics, Warriors Win
In MLB, the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 to win their ALDS 3-2. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo all homered for New York. The Yankees advance to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game 1. It is a Best of 7 Series. In...
