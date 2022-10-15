Read full article on original website
1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting
ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
SWAT standoff leads to arrest at southwest Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA — A man was arrested overnight at a hotel following a SWAT standoff in the southwest part of the city, according to Atlanta Police Department. It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a Travel Inn at 2788 Forest Hill Drive regarding shots being fired in the area around 2:33 a.m.
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one...
2 teens arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death on DeKalb road
Two 17-year-old boys from Cobb County were arrested Wednesday after a teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road la...
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
Man wanted on murder charge out of Florida arrested in Clayton County
A man wanted on murder charges in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Clayton County after he tried to run from police officers, then gave a fake name after being apprehended, authorities said.
Atlanta Police searching for attempted burglary suspects at residence on Old Wesley Place
ATLANTA — Investigators with Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public's help in order to identify three attempted burglary suspects at a residence off Old Wesley Place. Police said on Sep. 30 at around 8:58 p.m., the suspects shown in the video above damaged three windows of the...
Driver accused of killing 2 while speeding away from Atlanta traffic stop identified
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified a driver accused of killing two people and injuring three others as he attempted to escape a traffic stop. The crash happened Thursday morning at Northside Drive and 14th Street. Investigators announced Friday that they have charged Bernard Yarbrough, 22, for the deadly crash.
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
Family says missing Douglasville teen's remains found near one of last known locations
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
2 People Died, At least 3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed two lives and injured three others. The Thursday crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Northside Drive and 14th Street. A white Toyota RAV4 fled from the police after failing to stop at a red light. The SUV crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander, killing its driver and a front-seat passenger.
Mall at Stonecrest reopens after non-fatal shooting, officials say
A dispute between two men at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in one man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia arrested in Atlanta
The Scoop: Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Brookhaven and Doraville Police Departments arrested Elijah Jennings, who is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for murder. The Crime: Jennings, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have shot and killed a man while the victim was in...
'Four of my family members are gone' | Man who escaped South Fulton house fire grieves multiple losses
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Investigators in Fulton County are trying to figure out how a Wednesday morning house fire started, which claimed the lives of four people, including a child. Firefighters recovered the bodies of the final two victims Thursday afternoon in a massive house fire in the City...
2 taken to hospital after Woodstock house fire
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a fire at a Woodstock home. This happened on Evans Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning. Cherokee County Fire officials said the situation is under control and crews are overhauling the house and hitting any remaining hot spots.
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
Crash on I-75 southbound in Midtown shuts down multiple lanes
ATLANTA — Multiple lanes of I-75 southbound past Northside Drive are closed due to a crash Friday morning. This wreck was first reported around 7:20 a.m. At this time, there is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash. Drivers are encouraged to use Northside Drive...
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Walton County
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Walton County on Thursday, according to Georgia State Patrol. They add that the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, Daniel Sweat, was crossing the road when he was struck by a truck traveling north on State Route 81. At...
