Decatur, GA

11Alive

1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

SWAT standoff leads to arrest at southwest Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA — A man was arrested overnight at a hotel following a SWAT standoff in the southwest part of the city, according to Atlanta Police Department. It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a Travel Inn at 2788 Forest Hill Drive regarding shots being fired in the area around 2:33 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Family says missing Douglasville teen's remains found near one of last known locations

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia arrested in Atlanta

The Scoop: Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Brookhaven and Doraville Police Departments arrested Elijah Jennings, who is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for murder. The Crime: Jennings, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have shot and killed a man while the victim was in...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 taken to hospital after Woodstock house fire

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a fire at a Woodstock home. This happened on Evans Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning. Cherokee County Fire officials said the situation is under control and crews are overhauling the house and hitting any remaining hot spots.
WOODSTOCK, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Walton County

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Walton County on Thursday, according to Georgia State Patrol. They add that the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, Daniel Sweat, was crossing the road when he was struck by a truck traveling north on State Route 81. At...
ATLANTA, GA
