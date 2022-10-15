The suspect involved in a stabbing in Canyon Country that sent one person to the hospital with multiple wounds is still at large. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., first responders received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that ended up being a stabbing on Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO