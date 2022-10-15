Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspect Still At Large After Canyon Country Stabbing
The suspect involved in a stabbing in Canyon Country that sent one person to the hospital with multiple wounds is still at large. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., first responders received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that ended up being a stabbing on Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Girlfriend’s Purse, Hitting Her In Head
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s purse and hit her in the back of the head. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a domestic violence incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Over $1,500 Worth Of Shoes Stolen In Stevenson Ranch Grand Theft
Deputies are investigating a grand theft after over $1,500 worth of shoes were stolen from a Stevenson Ranch store Monday. Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Famous Footwear on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a grand theft, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Hammer At Roommate
A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested after allegedly swinging a hammer at his roomate during a verbal argument Friday. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 28100 block of La Veda Avenue in Canyon Country regarding an assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Crashes Into Multiple Cars During Santa Clarita Pursuit, Remains At Large
A suspect remains at large after crashing into multiple cars and injuring one civilian during a Santa Clarita pursuit Monday evening. At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, a man crashed into multiple cars near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita while driving away from Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Deputies pursue reckless driver, possible connection to Friday shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies lost pursuit of a reckless driver Monday evening who may be connected to a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that occurred in Newhall Friday night, according to law enforcement officials. At approximately 5:48 p.m., deputies identified a white Honda Pilot on Soledad Canyon Road and Whites...
signalscv.com
Emergency responders assist man who fell into storm drainage
Emergency responders rescued a naked, bleeding man in Saugus Tuesday morning after he got stuck in a storm drain. According to Inspector Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a report of a medical emergency at Vasquez Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Lost Creek Road in Saugus at approximately 10:24 a.m.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats
A man was arrested in the Goleta area for leaving criminal threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent Monday. The post Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
1 shot during robbery attempt involving armored vehicle outside Bank of America in Carson
One person was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery involving an armored vehicle outside a Bank of America in Carson, authorities said. The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. at the bank in the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found a victim down in the parking […]
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse Scares Up A Crowd
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse made its return on Sunday, offering up tricks and treats for local children. On Sunday, visitors were met with a day of fun at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
foxla.com
ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
2urbangirls.com
Family argument leaves four shot in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Four people were shot and wounded Sunday evening in Lancaster during what was reportedly a family argument. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacques Morano.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 49-year-old man who was found dead in the Palmdale area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. Monday near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Luis Hinojosa was found dead near the California...
Santa Clarita Radio
Reported Santa Clarita Stabbing Sends One To Hospital
A Santa Clarita stabbing reportedly sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Saturday, a reported Santa Clarita stabbing occurred near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue in Canyon Country, according to deputies on scene with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
Comments / 0