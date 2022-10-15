ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny skies, higher temperatures expected through week in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Dry weather has been the norm for the past few months, and this coming week should be no different. After Saturday’s cloudy weather, the skies have cleared and should remain sunny throughout the week. Today, Casper will see a high of 57 degrees, with the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Closes Lake McKenzie After Cyanobacteria Blooms Confirmed

The City of Casper closed Lake McKenzie at least until spring after testing confirmed the presence of harmful cyanobacteria blooms, the City of Casper said in a news release. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blooms in the lake at the dog park after city employees found an algae-like substance in late September.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper project addressing ‘severely corroded sewer line’ to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary, Boys & Girls Clubs

CASPER, Wyo. — A project to conduct extensive sewer line maintenance along K Street is beginning on Monday, the City of Casper said. While no street closures are planned, drivers should expect traffic disruptions along K Street between Elma Street and the wastewater treatment plant for 2–3 weeks, the city’s Monday press release said. Work will happen over the weekends in an effort to expedite the project and minimize disruptions.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mills to begin drainage repairs along Natrona Avenue

MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills will soon begin a project to improve drainage along Natrona Avenue after approving a contract with Installation and Service Company. The work became necessary following a heavy rainfall last month in which Mills received 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, negatively impacting the road’s runoff.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway

Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/18/22–10/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

