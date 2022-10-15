Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper can expect strong winds ahead of cold front, rain and possible first snow of the season
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are expected in Natrona County on Thursday and Friday ahead of a strong cold front over the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Natrona, Johnson, Sweetwater, Uinta and Lincoln Counties will be under a Fire Weather Watch from...
oilcity.news
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
oilcity.news
Sunny skies, higher temperatures expected through week in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Dry weather has been the norm for the past few months, and this coming week should be no different. After Saturday’s cloudy weather, the skies have cleared and should remain sunny throughout the week. Today, Casper will see a high of 57 degrees, with the...
ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937. 1. December 23-24, 198231.3" 2. April 18-21, 197327.9" 3. April 30-May 2, 194623.2" 4. December 1-2, 198221.0" 5. May...
Casper Closes Lake McKenzie After Cyanobacteria Blooms Confirmed
The City of Casper closed Lake McKenzie at least until spring after testing confirmed the presence of harmful cyanobacteria blooms, the City of Casper said in a news release. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the presence of blooms in the lake at the dog park after city employees found an algae-like substance in late September.
oilcity.news
Casper project addressing ‘severely corroded sewer line’ to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary, Boys & Girls Clubs
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to conduct extensive sewer line maintenance along K Street is beginning on Monday, the City of Casper said. While no street closures are planned, drivers should expect traffic disruptions along K Street between Elma Street and the wastewater treatment plant for 2–3 weeks, the city’s Monday press release said. Work will happen over the weekends in an effort to expedite the project and minimize disruptions.
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.
oilcity.news
Salt Creek Highway closes due to crash, downed powerlines on the roadway on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Salt Creek Highway, also known as Wyoming Highway 254, is closed from Forbes Road south to Kerzell Lane, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The closure is due to a vehicle crash involving downed powerlines on the roadway, according...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/12/22–10/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council approves purchase of new snowblower, pickup with snowplow, lawnmowers
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized some equipment and vehicle purchases to help City of Casper staff clear snow in the winter and maintain golf courses in the summer. The purchases are all to replace aging equipment. One purchase authorized Tuesday is for a new...
oilcity.news
Mills to begin drainage repairs along Natrona Avenue
MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills will soon begin a project to improve drainage along Natrona Avenue after approving a contract with Installation and Service Company. The work became necessary following a heavy rainfall last month in which Mills received 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, negatively impacting the road’s runoff.
Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway
Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
Intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive Closed due to Accident
According to a post by the Casper Police Department, the intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive is closed due to an accident. While it appears that the accident involved a Jeep and a motorcycle, it is unclear what injuries there were because of the accident or when the accident happened.
Casper Police: Delivery Truck Suffered ‘Catastrophic Damage’ After Driving Under McKinley Bridge
Pictures are worth a thousand words, but the Casper Police Department offered a few more in an update to the delivery truck attempting to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge last week. On October 11, a delivery truck traveling north on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the 11-foot bridge....
oilcity.news
Trick-or-Treaters welcome at Casper fire stations, City Hall, Hall of Justice on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is inviting trick-or-treaters to stop by Casper City Hall, the Hall of Justice and any Casper fire station on Halloween. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to City Hall, 200 N. David St., and the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David St., from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for Halloween treats.
oilcity.news
Trick or Treat Trail, downtown carnival, parade and more set for Halloween weekend in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the official day of Halloween falling on a Monday this year, some of the annual traditions in Casper will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. Downtown merchants will be offering candy to trick-or-treaters between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Oct....
oilcity.news
Natrona County average gas price decline nearly doubles national drop
CASPER, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell this week for the first time in a month, coming down 5.4 cents, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Natrona County’s average prices also fell this week and are down nearly 11 cents from a week ago. “After a sharp...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/18/22–10/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
