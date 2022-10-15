ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
TWHS alum sings with The Taberacle Choir at Temple Square

In a performance group of over 500 singers and orchestra and band members, 2009 TWHS graduate, Kendra (Sherman) Hicken sings uplifting and encouraging songs as Soprano II in The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which was previously known as The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Throughout her life, Hicken, who also plays the piano and violin, has had to choose between the three. In the past five years, Hicken has been one of the 320 total choir members who have been able to sing in the Salt Lake City Conference Center which seats over 21,000 audience members.
Letter: Burns is off base with LDS Church criticisms

I am getting tired of you featuring guest editorials of Keith Burns that are always very critical of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leaders in a community where the majority of your readership are members of the Church. He always spews negativity about the Church and its leaders. In his latest one about the Church vs. the world, he takes the stance, apparently, that the leadership of the Church is wrong and hurtful completely ignoring the religious beliefs of the Church that we are indeed in the last days before the Second Coming of Christ and that the world is getting increasingly evil. All I see from him are attacks on the Church and its leaders and I see no guest editorials in your newspaper defending our religious liberty to believe what we believe.
