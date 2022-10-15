Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
State Supt. Molly Spearman comes to Marlboro County
McCOLL – State Superintendent Molly Spearman made a special trip to Marlboro County on Wednesday. During a presentation at McColl Elementary Middle School, Spearman presented $3 million in state funding to the Marlboro County School District. The funds are to renovate and replace aging school facilities. The funding is...
heraldadvocate.com
Downtown Market Day is Saturday
Downtown Market Day returns for the fall on Saturday with performances, food trucks, vendors, and more. Main Street Bennettsville and Marlboro Chamber of Commerce have partnered on the event, which takes place from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Officials said it is a chance for people to downtown Bennettsville to support...
heraldadvocate.com
Man dead after double shooting on Saturday in Bennettsville
Bennettsville Police are still investigating a double shooting that led to a death on Saturday night. According to Lt. Shawn Lucas, officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Jennings Street around 8:30 p.m. Officers found Derrick Bostic, 44, and another victim shot. Bostic was airlifted to a hospital...
