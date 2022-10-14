Read full article on original website
Science Daily
New research rewrites the evolutionary story of gills
Gills are best known for helping most fish species breathe underwater. But less well known is the fact gills regulate the salt and pH balance of fishes' blood, a vital role played by the kidneys in other animals. Collectively known as ion regulation, this lesser-known gill function has been traditionally thought to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
Science Daily
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today
An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of the Black Death pandemic has identified key genetic differences that determined who lived and who died, and how those aspects of our immune systems have continued to evolve since that time. Researchers from McMaster University, the...
Science Daily
How evolution overshot the optimum bone structure in hopping rodents
Foot bones that are separate in small hopping rodents are fused in their larger cousins, and a team of researchers at the University of Michigan and University of California, San Diego, wanted to know why. It appears that once evolution set jerboa bones on the path toward fusing together, they...
Science Daily
The Mona Lisa effect: How eyespots deter predators that approach from different directions
The eyespots of many prey animals deter predators from attacking, like those of the peacock butterfly. In a new study, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology and the University of Newcastle show that the configuration of eyespots have an impact on the prey's survival. The deterrent potential of eyespots is larger when they appear to look directly at a predatory chick. The most effective deterrent are concentric circles that subjectively appear to maintain eye contact regardless of the perspective from which they are approached.
Science Daily
Tardigrades: Microscopic creatures' amazing durability
University of Wyoming researchers have gained further insight into the biological processes that allow microscopic creatures called tardigrades to survive extreme conditions, including being completely dried out in suspended animation for years. Thomas Boothby, an assistant professor of molecular biology, and colleagues discovered how a sugar called trehalose works with...
Science Daily
European colonial legacy is still visible in today's alien floras
Alien floras in regions that were once occupied by the same European power are, on average, more similar to each other compared to outside regions and this similarity increases with the length of time a region was occupied. This is the conclusion of a study by an international team of researchers led by Bernd Lenzner and Franz Essl from the University of Vienna, which was recently published in the scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Science Daily
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Science Daily
New dataset reveals biological 'treasure trove' of Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. Developed by an international team of scientists under the joint leadership of the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK and the Alfred-Wegener...
Science Daily
Neanderthals appear to have been carnivores
For the first time, zinc isotope ratios in tooth enamel have been analysed with the aim of identifying the diet of a Neanderthal. The Neanderthal to whom the tooth belonged was probably a carnivore. Other chemical tracers indicate that this individual did not consume the blood of their prey, but ate the bone marrow without consuming the bones.
Science Daily
Differences in male and female ostriches could explain how they form groups
Males and females are affected in different ways by cooperation and competition in social groups -- something that could determine which group sizes work best. According to a new study from Lund University in Sweden, this depends to a large extent quite simply on females and males having different interests.
Science Daily
Attack on 2 fronts leads ocean bacteria to require carbon boost
The types of ocean bacteria known to absorb carbon dioxide from the air require more energy -- in the form of carbon -- and other resources when they're simultaneously infected by viruses and face attack from nearby predators, new research has found. Viruses are abundant in the ocean, and research...
Science Daily
Metabolism, not genes, may offer more insight into risk of some diseases
Our ancestry can be detected not only in our genes, but also in our metabolism, a new Yale-led study has found. In an analysis of the metabolic profiles of healthy American babies, researchers found surprising differences among ethnic groups which may help make screening for inherited metabolic disorders, cystic fibrosis, or hypothyroidism much more accurate than traditional genetic disease screens.
Science Daily
Beyond humans -- mammal combat in extreme environs
A new study from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Colorado State University, and the National Park Service indicates previously unknown high altitude contests between two of America's most sensational mammals -- mountain goats and bighorn sheep -- over access to minerals previously unavailable due to the past presence of glaciers which, now, are vanishing due to global warming.
Science Daily
Asian elephants prefer habitats on the boundaries of protected areas
New research, offering the most comprehensive analysis of Asian elephant movement and habitat preference to date, finds that elephants prefer habitats on the periphery of protected areas, rather than the areas themselves. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology. An international team of researchers...
Science Daily
Molecular structure of one of the most important receptors in the immune system unraveled
The surface of B cells is covered with antigen receptors with which they recognize invading pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. When a B cell receptor binds to an antigen, that is, to a foreign structure, the B cell is activated and triggers the production of antibodies. Antibodies are essential for our survival and protect us against severe diseases from infections with pathogens such as COVID-19. Vaccinations have a protective effect as they activate antigen receptors, thereby triggering an immune response. An international team of researchers from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS of the University of Freiburg and Harvard Medical School, USA, has now published the exact molecular structure of an IgM-type B cell receptor. Their findings indicate that the receptor on the surface of the B cell interacts with further receptors, thus controlling its signal transduction. The study was published in the journal Nature.
Science Daily
Methane-eating 'borgs' have been assimilating earth's microbes
Last year, a team led by Jill Banfield discovered DNA structures within a methane-consuming microbe called Methanoperedens that appear to supercharge the organism's metabolic rate. They named the genetic elements "Borgs" because the DNA within them contains genes assimilated from many organisms. In a study published today as the cover item in Nature, the researchers describe the curious collection of genes within Borgs and begin to investigate the role these DNA packages play in environmental processes, such as carbon cycling.
Science Daily
Method for decoding asteroid interiors could help aim asteroid-deflecting missions
NASA hit a bullseye in late September with DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which flew a spacecraft straight at the heart of a nearby asteroid. The one-way kamikaze mission smashed into the stadium-sized space rock and successfully reset the asteroid's orbit. DART was the first test of a planetary defense strategy, demonstrating that scientists could potentially deflect an asteroid headed for Earth.
Science Daily
The most precise accounting yet of dark energy and dark matter
Astrophysicists have performed a powerful new analysis that places the most precise limits yet on the composition and evolution of the universe. With this analysis, dubbed Pantheon+, cosmologists find themselves at a crossroads. Pantheon+ convincingly finds that the cosmos is composed of about two-thirds dark energy and one-third matter --...
Science Daily
New research paves way for innovative theory of cognitive processing
A team of scientists from the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network in Toronto, and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, has developed the first computer model predicting the role of cortical glial cells in cognition. The paper was published today in the journal Proceedings of the...
Science Daily
Plants use their roots to measure manganese concentration available in the soil
Every living organism needs the element manganese as an essential nutrient. In plants, for example, it plays a major role in breaking down water into oxygen and hydrogen during photosynthesis. A team of German and Chinese researchers are the first to demonstrate, using the model species thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana), how plants sense manganese deficiency and which processes then take place in the plant at the molecular level. The researchers showed that a hitherto undetected group of cells in the plant root plays a decisive role. The researchers hope that the results of their work will in the future lead to methods for making plants more resistant to manganese deficiency -- a condition which often occurs in alkaline and calcareous soils.
