Three representatives of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Animal Health and Agro-/Bio-Defense, or AHAD, program — Dr. Frank “Skip” Bartol, alumni professor and associate dean for research and graduate studies; Dr. Miria Criado, assistant professor in pathobiology; and Dr. Paul Walz, professor and head of the department of pathobiology — recently attended the dedication of the new, state-of-the-art BSL-2/BSL-3 laboratories for the study of avian viral diseases at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center in Athens, Georgia.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO