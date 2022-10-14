ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Graduate Research Poster Showcase to be held Oct. 20

Nearly 80 graduate students in the College of Agriculture at Auburn University will have the opportunity to showcase their research with industry professionals, faculty, staff and their peers at the fifth annual Graduate Research Poster Showcase from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Held in-person at the Auburn University Alumni Center,...
Auburn AHAD represented at USDA-ARS open house

Three representatives of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Animal Health and Agro-/Bio-Defense, or AHAD, program — Dr. Frank “Skip” Bartol, alumni professor and associate dean for research and graduate studies; Dr. Miria Criado, assistant professor in pathobiology; and Dr. Paul Walz, professor and head of the department of pathobiology — recently attended the dedication of the new, state-of-the-art BSL-2/BSL-3 laboratories for the study of avian viral diseases at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center in Athens, Georgia.
Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project hosting film series

With the generous support of Auburn University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity, The Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project, or APAEP, in partnership with Auburn University Libraries invites you to three Community Conversations focused on incarceration in the U.S. Each gathering includes the screening of a documentary film that...
Tree Walk taking place across campus this week

Auburn University's Facilities Management, the Davis Arboretum and members of the Tree Care Advisory Committee invite the Auburn Family to join them for a "Tree Walk" around campus during their lunch hour the week of Oct. 17– 20. This event encourages those who join to focus their attention towards...
Auburn students, alumni produce award-winning film in 48-hour film festival

While some may see the task of writing, shooting and editing a film in 48 hours as near impossible, the team behind the award-winning film, “Avenoir”, composed of current and former visual media studies majors from Auburn University's College of Liberal Arts, stepped up to the challenge and achieved incredible results.
