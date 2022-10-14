Read full article on original website
Graduate Research Poster Showcase to be held Oct. 20
Nearly 80 graduate students in the College of Agriculture at Auburn University will have the opportunity to showcase their research with industry professionals, faculty, staff and their peers at the fifth annual Graduate Research Poster Showcase from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Held in-person at the Auburn University Alumni Center,...
Auburn University celebrates opening of health care clinic in Boykin Community Center
With a mission to bring health care access to the uninsured and underinsured in the Auburn community, the Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic is officially opening its doors in Northwest Auburn. The clinic is located at the north end of the Boykin Community Center at 400 Boykin St., Suite 700.
Steury appointed as associate dean of academic affairs in College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment
Gracen Carter | College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment. Todd Steury, associate professor of wildlife biology in Auburn University’s College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, has been named the college’s associate dean of academic affairs. Steury—who began the role on Sept. 1—has served in leadership roles as chair...
Auburn AHAD represented at USDA-ARS open house
Three representatives of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Animal Health and Agro-/Bio-Defense, or AHAD, program — Dr. Frank “Skip” Bartol, alumni professor and associate dean for research and graduate studies; Dr. Miria Criado, assistant professor in pathobiology; and Dr. Paul Walz, professor and head of the department of pathobiology — recently attended the dedication of the new, state-of-the-art BSL-2/BSL-3 laboratories for the study of avian viral diseases at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center in Athens, Georgia.
The New York Times’ Kathleen Kingsbury visits Auburn for journalism talent pipeline program
Journalism senior and Auburn Plainsman Editor-in-Chief Destini Ambus met her new mentor, New York Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury, for the first time this month as part of the New York Times Corps program. The New York Times Corps is “a journalism talent-pipeline program” for underrepresented college students in the...
Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project hosting film series
With the generous support of Auburn University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity, The Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project, or APAEP, in partnership with Auburn University Libraries invites you to three Community Conversations focused on incarceration in the U.S. Each gathering includes the screening of a documentary film that...
Tree Walk taking place across campus this week
Auburn University's Facilities Management, the Davis Arboretum and members of the Tree Care Advisory Committee invite the Auburn Family to join them for a "Tree Walk" around campus during their lunch hour the week of Oct. 17– 20. This event encourages those who join to focus their attention towards...
Auburn students, alumni produce award-winning film in 48-hour film festival
While some may see the task of writing, shooting and editing a film in 48 hours as near impossible, the team behind the award-winning film, “Avenoir”, composed of current and former visual media studies majors from Auburn University's College of Liberal Arts, stepped up to the challenge and achieved incredible results.
