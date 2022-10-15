Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Tigers Honor Five Seniors In Annual Pre-Match Ceremonies, Play Well, But Lose To Mater Dei
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls' volleyball team played well, and had plenty of good moments, but in the end, lost their regular season home finale to Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-18, 25-20 in a match played Monday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym. It was the Tigers' annual Senior Night match,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bagwell Back At Home With Family After Injury In Overtime Of Kahoks Football Win Over Champaign Centennial
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville senior quarterback Ethan Bagwell is back at home with his family and resting comfortably after suffering an injury during the Kahoks' thrilling 15-14 overtime win over Champaign Centennial Friday night at Kahok Stadium. In a tweet from the official Kahoks football team account on Twitter, Bagwell was...
edglentoday.com
EHS Principal Dr. Stuart Describes Homecoming Week As "Huge Success"
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success. "More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we...
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
edglentoday.com
MELHS Student Silas Curtis Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist
EDWARDSVILLE – Silas Curtis, a senior at Metro-East Lutheran High School, has earned the distinction of being named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Semifinalists are selected based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The students with the highest scores in...
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
edglentoday.com
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KMOV
Crews work water main break in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
edglentoday.com
Charles V. “Chuck” Morten
Charles V. “Chuck” Morten, 85, died at 5:46 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born May 21, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Lorenzo D. and Frances T. (Wargel) Morten. Mr. Morten retired as an engineer for the Alton Fire Department. He married...
edglentoday.com
North Buchanan Street To Be Closed At Hillsboro Avenue For Water Main Work
EDWARDSVILLE – Beginning at noon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of Hillsboro Avenue. North Buchanan Street also will be closed at East Vandalia Street. This closure will allow for water main installation; the closure is weather dependent....
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
KMOV
Elderly man killed in West Alton crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a West Alton crash Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US 67 Lindbergh at Richard Road just before 1:30 p.m. and involved three cars. The crash happened once one of them failed to stop at a red light and went through the intersection, crashing into another car, which was pushed into a third car.
Millstadt Optimist Club hosts 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off
The 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off is happening Sunday, October 16 in Millstadt, Illinois.
mystar106.com
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
