Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
Roanoke Rapids, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Rocky Mount High School soccer team will have a game with Roanoke Rapids High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Miami Valley native killed in North Carolina shooting
Connors was of seven people shot and killed by a 15-year-old gunman who went on a rampage in Raleigh Thursday night in his own neighborhood.
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims.
WECT
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WRAL
Dallas artist travels to Raleigh to paint mural for victims of Hedingham shooting
When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the deadly shooting in Hedingham, he did what he's done for tragedies all across the country: Packed his materials in his truck and came to Raleigh to paint a piece of hope for the community. When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the...
WRAL
Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School
APEX, N.C. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday on Humie Olive Road near Apex Friendship Middle School. The age and condition of the child, who was transported to a local hospital, was not provided. The road was closed before 8:45 a.m. between Evans...
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
cbs17
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
WRAL
'Overcome with grief': Parents of suspected gunman in Hedingham mass shooting release statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of the suspected gunman in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood issued a written statement on Tuesday. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with...
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
‘Overcome with grief.’ Parents of Raleigh shooting suspect, victim release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in a shooting that left five dead expressed deep condolences for the victims, which include their son.
WRAL
Social district approved for downtown Durham
The new social district could start as soon as December in downtown Durham. The new social district could start as soon as December in downtown Durham.
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run
OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County authorities say a father and his 30-year-old daughter died in that tragic house fire this past weekend in Greene County. The county released the names of the victims after WITN requested them under the state’s public records law. Willie Briggs, 57, and...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
Comments / 0