ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Oaks, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Roanoke Rapids, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rocky Mount High School soccer team will have a game with Roanoke Rapids High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL News

Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Human skeleton found in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School

APEX, N.C. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday on Humie Olive Road near Apex Friendship Middle School. The age and condition of the child, who was transported to a local hospital, was not provided. The road was closed before 8:45 a.m. between Evans...
APEX, NC
WITN

More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County authorities say a father and his 30-year-old daughter died in that tragic house fire this past weekend in Greene County. The county released the names of the victims after WITN requested them under the state’s public records law. Willie Briggs, 57, and...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy