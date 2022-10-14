ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWBadgers.com

Five Things To Know: Badgers host Bemidji State

MADISON, Wis. – The fifth-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team returns home to LaBahn Arena this weekend to face Bemidji State on Thursday and Friday. Puck drop both nights is set for 7 p.m. in Madison. Fans unable to attend the games can watch the action live on B1G+. Fans...
UWBadgers.com

Lucas: For Thompson, “the one thing that you can control is the response”

MADISON, Wis. – E + R = O. James Thompson Jr. was struck by the lettering on the dry erase board in the meeting room. Wisconsin defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej put the equation on the board. It has been a staple in the performance playbooks of countless motivational speakers and football coaches. During his seven years at Ohio State, it was the main plank in Urban Meyer's leadership foundation.
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin falls to No. 18 Indiana in tight contest

MADISON, Wis – The Wisconsin men's soccer team has made tremendous strides in the right direction this season and on Tuesday night battled No. 18 Indiana to the end in a 2-1 defeat at McClimon Soccer Complex. Straight from the Pitch – Head Coach Neil Jones. "Credit to...
