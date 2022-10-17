ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say

By Dion Lim
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland.

WARNING: Video could be difficult to watch for some viewers

Bimal Thapa Magar accepted a one-and-a-half mile ride around 8 p.m. on October 1. He says he didn't suspect anything was wrong until the two passengers did not get out at their destination in East Oakland.

The men allegedly asked Bimal where he was from and when Bimal responded "Nepal," they asked for hand sanitizer and then got aggressive.

"After that, one of the guys put a gun on my head. The other guy took my stuff, wallet, keys and everything. They told me to lay on the ground. I was on the ground, laying down, and then they took my car keys and they drove away."

"When officers arrived, they learned that the victim, who was working as a ride share driver, picked up two individuals posed as ride share customers. One of the individuals was armed with a firearm and demanded the victims belongings then ordered the victim out of their vehicle. In fear, the victim exited their vehicle. The individuals then left the area in the victims vehicle with the victims belongings," Oakland police said in a statement.

Bimal believed he was targeted because of his race after the suspects asked where he was from. He has not been able to go out alone since the incident or drive for Uber.

ABC7 News submitted an inquiry to Oakland police for updates in the investigation and are waiting to hear back.

According to Bimal, OPD was able to recover his Honda sedan days after the incident.

He claims Uber did not provide any compensation for this incident, but he was able to utilize the company's insurance for a replacement vehicle.

Bimal only has one request for the public at this time.

"I want them (the suspects) punished. They should be punished so that others may not be victims in the coming days."

Uber released a statement on Saturday, writing:

" Bimal's reported experience is terrifying. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we banned the rider and stand ready to assist police with their investigation. We have been in contact with him to offer support. In addition, as part of the benefits afforded to drivers in California through Prop 22, Bimal qualifies for financial assistance to help him with medical expenses and to support him while he's unable to work. Bimal was provided information on how to receive those benefits
."

Magar says he is still traumatized and is not ready to return to work for Uber. If you would like to help him, he has set up a GoFundMe account . He warns there is a possible fake GoFundMe account on social media, but says the one posted here is the correct link.

Comments / 27

Im Done
3d ago

Uber drivers should refuse to pick up or drop off anyone in Oakland! Fire the Oakland Mayor and Chief of police! They are both failing! Time for change!

Reply(3)
11
bailorU2
4d ago

Terrible story. It's very very likely this victim is a decent, hardworking person, exactly the kind of immigrant we want in America. The man was WORKING when thugs -- who I seriously doubt have any kind of job at all and who are probably completely uneducated and certainly have criminal records -- put a gun to his and stole his hard earned property. If only much of Oakland residents could be replaced by hardworking, peaceful, ambitious, education-obtaining, family-centric Asian immigrants. Crime would fall, property values would rise, public transportation would become safe, police departments would retain cops, streets would safer and cleaner etc. etc...... Give me more Nepalese like thus victim.

Reply(1)
14
David Cooper
3d ago

Maybe hire Magar as Oakland Mayor on a contingency basis? Libby Schaff can deputize him. Then give Libby Schaff a debit card with $10 million dollars on it and have her go on a cruise for 4 years. Save $100 million dollars, it's a win - win.

Reply
5
 

ABC7 News Bay Area

