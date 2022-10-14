Read full article on original website
Related
withguitars.com
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
withguitars.com
Village Of The Sun announce debut album “First Light
SIMON RATCLIFFE (BASEMENT JAXX), MOSES BOYD & BINKER GOLDING. “This is a special one” – Erica McKoy, Worldwide FM. “Incredible… wicked” – Zakia Sewell, NTS Radio. “Very good indeed!” – Gideon Coe, BBC 6 Music. “A great, vinyl only (for the moment) taste...
withguitars.com
Ovens announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes,
OVENS announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes, out this December. West Bay power pop / punk band featured a young Tony Molina – first time on vinyl. Tony Molina has played in a LOT of bands – a rough estimate would put it at about 14 bands. But OVENS are the band where you can really hear Tony developing the sound / style that he would fully realize in his solo career, which started around 2009. There’s a note included in the 2009 release of OVENS, which has previously only been available on CD which gives a great deal of context as to why their only album release was a 44 track CD:
withguitars.com
Out Now: Ambient Composer Six Missing Shares ‘Loving Kindness’
“’Loving Kindness’ is really peaceful and grounding. something I’d listen to in meditation. The whole album is beautifully crafted and has a deeply relaxing vibe which I really appreciate.”. Robot Koch. “Six Missing is my favorite new find of the year.”. KEXP’s Alex Ruder. [On ‘Unfolding’]...
withguitars.com
David Gray Announces 2023 Skellig Tour
ACCLAIMED STUDIO ALBUM SKELLIG TO BE PERFORMED LIVE FOR THE FIRST AND ONLY TIME IN SERIES OF FIVE INTIMATE SHOWS. INCLUDES LONDON’S UNION CHAPEL – FEBRUARY 27TH. DUBLIN’S NATIONAL CONCERT HALL – MARCH 4TH & 5TH. TICKETS ON-SALE 10AM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21. David Gray and his...
withguitars.com
Xavier Rudd is opening The Green Room by end of month
This November, Xavier Rudd is opening The Green Room, a 1,500+ capacity venue on the Bluesfest site. The venue was constructed and finished earlier this year on the same ground Bluesfest artists prepare themselves before taking the stages. Rudd has had an exceedingly busy year since Aussie artists have been...
withguitars.com
, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”
EARLIER SHE RELEASED “BOMBS AWAY” SINGLE HERE + MUSIC VIDEO HERE FROM HER UPCOMING EP (TITLE, DATE TBA) Today, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”, plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.
withguitars.com
Stoke Four Piece The Underclass Return With Indietrack ‘Bad Dreams’
Https://soundcloud.com/the-underclass/bad-dreams-1/s-ud5q4y7KZlM?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&utm_terms=reco_roster_override.control&si=bbe5be84141f49809db895eca9ec09f8. While Stoke-based four-piece The Underclass sailed through on a summer on a high from their most recently single ‘Hometown’, the quartet are heading into autumn with an altogether darker, more matured release. Indeed, where ‘Hometown’ is a shimmering, optimistic offering built around heady indie anthemia, the band’s...
withguitars.com
No Go Stop channel Afrobeat on funk laden ‘Where We Are’
Share title track of new album No Go Stop ‘Where We Are’. 2022 sees the release of No Go Stop’s second album ‘Where We Are’. The Bristol powerhouse features musicians who have performed with the Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jazz Defenders, Dundundun, The Heavy, Sheelanagig, and Pete Josef. The album has been two years in the making and follows their well-received debut ‘Agbara Orin’, which garnered support from BBC6 Music, Songlines and set out their stool as a high energy 12 piece with a contemporary spin on the afrobeat sound.
withguitars.com
Experimental Irish artist, Frendan is digitally releasing his debut album, ‘FREND’
(click here to download Hi Res Sleeve Artwork) The brainchild of 27 year old filmmaker, Frendan (real name Brendan Corcoran), ‘FREND’ is the result of. three years of multifaceted crafting. With a background consisting mainly of music video direction & editing. for other Irish artists (Meltybrains, Booka Brass...
withguitars.com
Mantaraybryn’s break-up banger ‘Five Minutes’
Yearning, broken and reborn. Cornwall-by-Cardiff pop singer-songwriter Mantaraybryn dances on love’s grave with the urgent break-up banger:. “…sweeping sonics and stunning emotions…” – Atwood Magazine. Mantaraybryn – Five Minutes. Tri-Tone Music. With his lauded Year Of The Heron EP still casting light from its...
withguitars.com
Noah Klein shares new single dontyoufeel5s 🌿
-2022-single-art https://youtu.be/M0R7yy27ycU. Noah Klein has been recognized by Diffus Magazine, Rolling Stone and Musikexpress for his experimental music, which incorporates his interests in art and flash photography. After spending time in Barcelona and diving into the Berlin producer scene,. the German-American multi-instrumentalist and producer is releasing a new. opus whatdidyoudo2me.
withguitars.com
Farveblind unleash 80s horror inspired visual clip for ‘Crooks’
Unleash thumping electronic post-punk cut ‘Crooks’ ft Sebastian Monti. New EP ‘All Clubs are Bastards’ due 14th October. Danish trio Farveblind return with the final focus track ‘Crooks’ featuring Sebastian Monti, lifted from the new EP ‘All Clubs are Bastards’ released 14th October.
withguitars.com
The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Surpasses A Billion YouTube Streams
18 October 2022 – The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ music video has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube making it the 225th video to achieve this huge milestone. Amongst a plethora of the band’s global hits, ‘Every Breath You Take’ is one of their best-known tracks. Released in 1983 but uploaded just 12 years ago, this is the seventh music video from the 1980’s to have reached a billion views. The video, shot in black and white, revolves around the trio performing the song, with Sting singing and playing the double bass, Andy Summers on guitar, and Stewart Copeland drumming, joined by a four-piece string section and grand piano highlighting the underlying musical parts of this classic Police track.
withguitars.com
Frank Zappa’s famed Electric Orchestra releasing Waka/Wazoo box set
FRANK ZAPPA’S FAMED “ELECTRIC ORCHESTRA” CELEBRATED WITH WAKA/WAZOO BOX SET. 5-DISC MULTI-FORMAT BOX SET FEATURES UNRELEASED ALTERNATE TAKES OF NEARLY EVERY SONG FROM HIS CLASSIC JAZZ-INFLUENCED ALBUMS, WAKA/JAWAKA AND THE GRAND WAZOO, TO COMMEMORATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY. INCLUDES COMPLETE, UNRELEASED “PETITE WAZOO” PERFORMANCE FROM WINTERLAND BALLROOM, 1972 AND...
withguitars.com
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
withguitars.com
Jon Brion Debuts “Walking Through Walls” Single w/ Under The Radar
Under The Radar Debuts New Single: “Walking Through Walls”. Available on Vinyl + Digitally for the First Time Ever. “The super-producer has spent three decades perfecting the art of collaboration.” – Vulture. “Meaningless is a mystical auteur’s vision before his apex. […] Instead of. well-placed...
Comments / 0