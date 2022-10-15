Lawmakers address election issues with four bills
CHEYENNE – Election issues were at the forefront of Friday’s agenda for the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.
Members of the committee spent the day focused on election integrity, election systems, vacancies in elected offices and assuring ballot records are available to the public. They passed four out of the six bills on the topics, which will be considered by the full Legislature during the 2023 general session.
