Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Related
Marconews.com
YMCA provides assistance to victims of Hurricane Ian
From unloading a boat with six tons of water and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities. “Staff has ‘boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades...
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers
MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
WINKNEWS.com
Tarpon Blue acquires Collier Enterprises in Naples
A Punta Gorda conglomerate recently acquired Collier Enterprises, a Naples-based real estate investment and development firm founded in 1976 by grandsons of Barron Gift Collier Sr., the namesake of Collier County. The Tarpon Blue Family of Companies, which owns and operates a variety of entities that focus on the acquisition...
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
tourcounsel.com
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
Michigan man dies while helping with Ian recovery in Naples
Jenison, Mich. native James Hewitt reportedly fell into the water and scraped himself while helping a Naples friend move a boat, and later died of a bacterial infection.
Winning Florida Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Myers: Lottery officials
NEW YORK — One of the winning tickets to Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Fort Myers, Florida, weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. Ticket holders in California and Florida matched all six numbers on Friday night, winning $494 million on Friday, lottery officials said in a news release.
businessobserverfl.com
Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian
Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples continues to struggle with flooding after Hurricane Ian
With cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Ian in full force, The City of Naples is dealing with more flooding. The city’s stormwater system is having trouble keeping up with rainwater, so now there are talks to fix the issue, but could be a long process. There’s a lot of...
WINKNEWS.com
Spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian
A spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian. The death of a Michigan man who came here to help in the hurricane cleanup was not only eye-opening, we’ve now learned he is not the only person to die after being infected with a bacteria found in our waters. Jim...
NBC 2
Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida severely damaged by Hurricane Ian
PLACIDA, Fla. — Linemen in Charlotte County said the damage in Gasparilla Mobile Estates is some of the worst they’ve seen from hurricane Ian. The destruction in Placida is so immense that park owners are calling the place quits. Walking down the street, it doesn’t seem like a...
Marconews.com
Civil Air Patrol Responds to Hurricane Ian
Before Hurricane Ian had cleared the northeast section of Florida, Civil Air Patrol volunteers were already on the move with tasking from various state and federal agencies. Specialized equipment for various air and ground imaging teams had been transported to Central Florida before landfall to be installed and ready to use as soon as possible.
Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters closing for hurricane victims
The Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters will stop being a place of refuge for Hurricane Ian victims this Wednesday, Oct. 19.
wild941.com
Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters
Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
FEMA provides $420 million to jumpstart Hurricane Ian recovery
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the agency is providing $420 million in funds to help jump start Floridians on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ian.
Lee Schools reopening information
The school district is staggering the openings of its campuses following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.
Heavy afternoon thunderstorms flood roadways in Naples
Heavy afternoon thunderstorms flood roadways in Naples. Naples Fire-Rescue Department asking public to stay off the roads.
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
Marconews.com
Michigan family mourns loved one who came to Naples to help, acquires deadly infection
A Michigan man who came to Naples to help a friend in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian died from a deadly bacteria that lives in standing water. James Hewitt, of Jenison, Mich., fell in the water while helping a friend with his boat and he scratched his leg, according to FOX 17 in western Michigan.
Comments / 0