Naples, FL

Marconews.com

YMCA provides assistance to victims of Hurricane Ian

From unloading a boat with six tons of water and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities. “Staff has ‘boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers

MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tarpon Blue acquires Collier Enterprises in Naples

A Punta Gorda conglomerate recently acquired Collier Enterprises, a Naples-based real estate investment and development firm founded in 1976 by grandsons of Barron Gift Collier Sr., the namesake of Collier County. The Tarpon Blue Family of Companies, which owns and operates a variety of entities that focus on the acquisition...
NAPLES, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian

Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian

A spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian. The death of a Michigan man who came here to help in the hurricane cleanup was not only eye-opening, we’ve now learned he is not the only person to die after being infected with a bacteria found in our waters. Jim...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Civil Air Patrol Responds to Hurricane Ian

Before Hurricane Ian had cleared the northeast section of Florida, Civil Air Patrol volunteers were already on the move with tasking from various state and federal agencies. Specialized equipment for various air and ground imaging teams had been transported to Central Florida before landfall to be installed and ready to use as soon as possible.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters

Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL

