England have got ‘mojo back’ ahead of T20 World Cup, says Matthew Mott

Matthew Mott feels England rediscovering their “mojo” is more important ahead of the T20 World Cup than how they will line-up as he hinted at a horses for courses approach.

While Mott started life as England white-ball head coach with a 3-0 ODI series win in the Netherlands, there was turbulence as the summer progressed as captain Eoin Morgan retired from international duty.

Jos Buttler stepped into the breach but results and performances against India and South Africa in T20 and ODI series were patchy, albeit in a claustrophobic 25-day window in July that contained 12 matches.

A recent T20 trip to Pakistan proved restorative as they emerged triumphant 4-3 while England go into the World Cup with fresh confidence after beating hosts and defending champions Australia 2-0.

“We seem to have got our mojo back,” Mott said. “There’s obviously transition time. New captain, new coach and getting that role clarity. We’ve taken time to build those relationships.

“But I think we’re in a pretty good spot at the moment.

“There’s a number of teams that are potential winners of this World Cup, of which we’re one and if we play really good cricket, and we win those big moments, we’re as good a chance as anyone.”

Before starting their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at Perth next Saturday, England head to Brisbane for a tune-up against Pakistan on Monday, with Mott suggesting an extended squad will feature.

Liam Livingstone is on course to make his return from an ankle injury he sustained in late August as the big-hitting all-rounder hopes to push his claims for a middle-order spot.

While speculation swirls at how England will balance the XI at the World Cup, Mott indicated he knows his best side before adding the caveat they are highly likely to tailor their approach to conditions.

“You don’t want to give too many secrets away leading up to the World Cup,” he said. “But you have probably seen what we are going to play. I think we’ve played our strongest team.

“Then we’ll always rotate because that makes sense under different conditions as well. So it’s a funny one because no matter what the first XI is it doesn’t mean it will be the second XI in the next game.

“It’s probably not as big an issue as it might sound. Throughout this series (against Australia) and in Pakistan, we made a number of changes and never felt that we’d lessened our chance to win the game.

“One thing we don’t want to be throughout this whole tournament is predictable. I think throughout the 20 overs, every game will look slightly different.

“We’ve got a number of options who want to step up there now and we’re not very predictable – different players on different days will take that opportunity.”

England may tinker with their side in the Super 12s but Ben Stokes is set for a pivotal role at number four in the batting order despite modest returns having come back into the T20 ranks in Australia.

The Test captain had a top score of 17 in three innings Down Under but his versatility shone through in the second T20, opening the bowling before a highlight-reel piece of fielding on the boundary.

“Him around the group is huge,” Mott added. “He’s obviously a strong leader and he’s a three-dimensional player. He just adds so much value.

“He allows us to get a little bit funky with some of our selections because you know he’s capable on his day of bowling four overs, he bats in the top four and is one of the best fielders in the world.

“You add anyone of that calibre to the team and you’re going to be better for it.”