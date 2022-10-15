Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Parents of Hedingham shooting suspect 'overcome with grief,' funeral planned for brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of 15-year-old Austin Thompson, the suspected shooter in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood, said there were no warning signs of what their son was capable of. Alan and Elise Thompson released a written statement Tuesday, their first since the Oct....
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. — Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
Raleigh mass shooting timeline: Police responded in 7 minutes, located suspected shooter in 2 hours and took him into custody after 2-hour standoff
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is expected to release a narrative on Thursday detailing the response to the mass shooting in Hedingham. However, 911 calls and police communication logs shed light on the timeline of events that last more than four hours on the evening of Oct. 13.
Church daycare employee under investigation after videos show 'mishandling' of children
NASHVILLE, N.C. — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a day care worker for suspected child abuse. The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care. One video shows the employee...
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
A year later, father of fallen Knightdale officer feels son will leave lasting legacy
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — It's hard to believe it's been a year since rookie Knightdale Police Officer Ryan Hayworth was struck and killed while responding to an accident on the side of I-540 by a suspected drunk driver. While Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen Ryan's...
Durham homeowner left with dilemma after tree falls through 100-year-old house
DURHAM, N.C. — When Hurricane Ian made its way through the Triangle, it took down part of a large oak tree in the Trinity Park neighborhood. Half of the tree went through the roof of a 100-year-old home there, and now the homeowner is trying to figure out whether to restore or rebuild.
Worth the drive: Crazy Mexico restaurant
While listing dinner options, one of the first places mentioned was Crazy Mexico, a restaurant serving authentic Mexican food that we absolutely love! I've shared it on my blog but never here on WRAL. This is one Alamance County restaurant you should know about.
Wake County Health Department briefly evacuated after incident at WakeMed; no threat
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed was operating on restricted access Wednesday, and staff were asked to leave the nearby Wake County Health Department building for a brief period of time. At 9:30 a.m., there were at least five Raleigh police vehicles at the health department building on Sunnybrook Road. By...
Men taken to hospital after shooting at north Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were injured Monday in a shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. Before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital. One was seriously injured, and the other had non-life-threatening...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
'You don't have time to focus on the tragedy itself': Retired detective talks difficulty of investigating the death of a colleague
A retired investigator shared rare insight with WRAL News into the challenge of investigating the murder of a colleague. That's what the Raleigh Police Department is experiencing right now, with one of their own officer Gabriel Torres, one of the five killed last Thursday. The call came out in January...
Illegal gaming site shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site, WITN reports. Rocky Mount police said they found the owner of "G Vegas," George Brown III, 42; Tamecia Pettaway, 30; and Timquaysha Petteway, 26 inside the business and charged them with multiple felony charge, including unlawful operation of a video gaming machine.
Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother's last run
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0