“I am incredibly pleased that the state Senate has confirmed both Rachel Wainer Apter and Douglas Fasciale with bipartisan support to serve as Associate Justices of the New Jersey Supreme Court. I congratulate them both and have complete confidence that they will serve our state and the cause of justice with distinction. They are both incredible legal talents, having already proven their intellects in different parts of our legal system. Moreover, they are both exceptionally good people, deserving of this honor.

