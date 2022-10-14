Read full article on original website
Governor Murphy Announces Creation of Grant Program to Support Growth of New Jersey's Manufacturers
EATONTOWN – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the creation of a pilot program that will provide New Jersey manufacturers grants for the purchase of equipment they need to improve their operations. The New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) will be developed and administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and funded with $20 million from the FY2023 budget.
Governor Murphy Delivers Remarks at National Governors Association Convening
Once again, thank you, Bill. And I must also once express my gratitude to Governor Spencer and First Lady Abby Cox for welcoming us to your beautiful state and being such wonderful partners in this important work. Tammy and I both appreciate your support, your hospitality, and your friendship. As...
Statement from Governor Murphy on Senate Confirmations of New Jersey Supreme Court Associate Justices Rachel Wainer Apter and Douglas Fasciale
“I am incredibly pleased that the state Senate has confirmed both Rachel Wainer Apter and Douglas Fasciale with bipartisan support to serve as Associate Justices of the New Jersey Supreme Court. I congratulate them both and have complete confidence that they will serve our state and the cause of justice with distinction. They are both incredible legal talents, having already proven their intellects in different parts of our legal system. Moreover, they are both exceptionally good people, deserving of this honor.
