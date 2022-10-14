Read full article on original website
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
Emmerdale hints at another possible death in shock cliffhanger
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has hinted at another possible death in the latest Storm Week cliffhanger. The wild weather has already claimed one victim so far, as local detective Harriet Finch succumbed to injuries from an explosive quad bike crash during Sunday's (October 16) hour-long special. In Tuesday's (October 18)...
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter addresses fan backlash for Chas Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans haven't been too pleased with a recent Dingle storyline, seeing Chas having an affair. Actress Lucy Pargeter, who has been playing the character since 2002, has weighed in on the backlash over Chas going behind her husband Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) back and sleeping with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle stars in first look at brand new crime drama
Fresh images of Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle in her new drama The Diplomat have been released, promising a tense European thriller. Set in Barcelona, the six-episode Alibi series created by Ben Richards (Showtrial, Cobra, The Tunnel) sees the Gentleman Jack star in the role of Laura Simmonds, fighting to protect distressed British nationals in the popular Spanish destination.
Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe – Are they still together now?
Married at First Sight UK didn't have a particularly successful run this year. It was, as we'd expect, chock full of edge-of-the-seat drama but, if we're focusing solely on which couples made it through to the end of the process, the success stories are scarce. Fan-favourites Chanita and Jordan seemed...
EastEnders and Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis signs up for "scary" new career challenge
Former EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing’s reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced her latest project. Taking to social media to update her fans, the actress confirmed she’s signed up for a new career challenge. Ayling-Ellis revealed she’d soon be returning to the stage and taking on a...
Made In Chelsea - Miles
Surprised not to see an entry for this programme. Lost its appeal/popularity or never was really up there?. The new series started yesterday and we saw Miles finish with young Izzy who wouldn't even commit to calling him her boyfriend! I was pleased to see this playboy was finally showing signs of maturity and depth, i.e. being more motivated to find a serious relationship with marriage and kids on the agenda.
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
Noel Duggan dies aged 73
The founding member of Clannad passed away “suddenly” in Donegal on Saturday evening. (Source: BBC). Sad news. Saw them a couple of times, once on their own tour and more recently when they supported Mary Black the year before the pandemic.
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
