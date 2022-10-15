Read full article on original website
MLB Trade Rumors releases annual arbitration projections for 2023
The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves and now the focus will shift to the offseason. MLB Trade Rumors has released their annual arbitration projections for 2023 and there are a few big names on the Braves’ list. Atlanta currently has six players who will be eligible...
Exploring Marcell Ozuna’s statistical drop off
Off-the-field issues aside, Marcell Ozuna has been a disappointment for the Atlanta Braves statistically since his monster 2020 season. Ozuna was in the top one percent of MLB in xwOBA in 2020, and top ten percent in 2019. During that span, he had a slash line of .272/.362/.525. He had a 110 wRC+ in 2019, and 178 wRC+ in 2020. This stretch is arguably the best of his career.
This Day in Braves History: October 18
1992 - Ed Sprague’s two-run home run in the ninth inning off of Jeff Reardon gives the Blue Jays a 5-4 win to even the World Series at a game apiece. 2001 - The Braves beat the Diamondbacks, 8-1 to tie the NLCS at 1-1. Marcus Giles and Javy Lopez both homered for Atlanta while Tom Glavine allowed five hits and a run over seven innings.
This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz shuts out Pirates to send Atlanta to the World Series
1991 - John Smoltz shuts out the Pirates, 4-0 as the Braves beat the Pirates in Game 7 of the NLCS to win their first pennant since moving from Milwaukee. Brian Hunter’s two-run home run in the first inning is all the runs that Smoltz will need. 1992 -...
Daily Hammer Podcast: Significant Storylines for the Braves This Offseason
Now that the 2022 season is over for the Braves, preparations to make the 2023 roster as deep and dominant as possible have already begun. While much of the roster will likely remain in tact, there are a few important decisions that will need to take place between now and Spring Training. This includes addressing the shortstop position for the present and future and adding depth to the bullpen. However, nothing truly drastic is needed for a squad that is already supremely talented.
ALDS Game 4 Open Thread
Given that the other three Division Series are all wrapped up, the only thing on the docket for tonight is Game 4 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS, where the latter holds a 2-1 lead. The most interesting meta-narrative this postseason is probably whatever is happening with the outhomering/outhomered record. It has...
The story of the 2022 “Vampire” Braves
While I figure that not everybody is probably super interested in re-litigating the end of this season for the Atlanta Braves, for me it’s kind of like catharsis. It’s also a bit of a weird feeling since the good times from their World Series win in 2021 are still fresh in my mind. It’s also important to remember that with this elimination, there hasn’t been a repeat champion in Major League Baseball since the New York Yankees won their third straight title in 2000. That’s why I was so adamant back at the beginning of the season to just enjoy the ride, since repeating in baseball is such a large task.
Austin Riley named finalist for 2022 NL Hank Aaron Award
While the Atlanta Braves season came to a disappointing end over the weekend, there was a lot to like about the 2022 season for Braves fans. Kyle Wright seemed to finally turn the corner into a reliable rotation arm, rookies Michael Harris and Spencer Strider had breakout campaigns, Dansby Swanson turned in a marvelous year as he heads to free agent. One other bright spot was the continued offensive output from Austin Riley who has quickly become one of the better power hitters in the league.
Braves News: End of Year Press Conference, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies Updates, more
Saturday’s loss to the Phillies that ended the Braves 2022 season will likely sting for a bit. Many, and rightfully so, expected the Braves to at least make it to the NLCS with a relevant shot at defending their 2021 World Series title. Unfortunately, the Phillies were simply the better team in the NLDS, and Atlanta’s offseason has officially started.
