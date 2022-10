University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce is among the new members elected to the National Academy of Medicine in an announcement made Monday. Cauce’s election to the NAM is “for exemplary and visionary leadership in public higher education administration; innovations in health research, education, and service systems that enhance pathways for women and underrepresented groups; initiatives to address interconnections between health equity, population health, and climate change; and pioneering behavioral health intervention research on Latinos.”

