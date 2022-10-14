Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Pelican Festival This Weeend At Reelfoot Lake
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The annual Pelican Festival will be held Friday through Sunday this weekend at Reelfoot Lake. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to see and photograph the pelicans through the weekend, including several bus, pontoon and photography tours. PELICAN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. FRIDAY OCTOBER 21, 2022. Vendors Open...
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
WBBJ
Local hero honored with surprise retirement party
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — After 45.5 years serving his community, one honorable First Responder has retired. Fire Chief Chester Bryson Owens Sr. of Humboldt, was surprised by his family with a special retirement party. The Fire Chief was surprised to be surrounded by so many loved ones who traveled both...
WBBJ
DeLorean soars over Jackson attraction in time for ‘Back to the Future’ Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… time machine?. Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum is welcoming a new addition in time for “Back to the Future” Day. “Back to the Future” Day is recognized annually by fans...
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids Saturday
McKenzie, TN – EAA Chapter 734 will be offering FREE airplane rides to area youth ages 8-17 Saturday, October 22 at the Carroll County Airport. The kids will see McKenzie or Huntingdon from the sky. These free flights are part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program designed to interest young people in aviation.
radionwtn.com
Groundbreaking Today For $150M Sinova Global Plant In Tiptonville
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Governor Bill Lee and other state and local officials broke ground today for construction of a Sinova Global facility in Tiptonville, a $150M state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that will produce 140 new jobs. The Company is constructing a modern silicon metal manufacturing facility (known as Sinova Silicon) on a...
radionwtn.com
Kickoff Time For Patriots/Northeast Game Changed
Paris, Tenn.–Due to transportation issues with Northeast, kickoff for the Henry County High School Patriots-Northeast game has been changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Senior Night activities will now begin around 6:40 p.m. The game will be held Thursday, October 20 at Patriot Stadium. Athletic Director Steve...
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
WBBJ
Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders of the City of Jackson met with constituents in a very unique way. Monday was another one of Mayor Scott Conger’s “Scott’s Strolls” in another area of the Hub City. This time, Conger, along with city department heads, strolled through Country...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
WBBJ
Milan police captain talks about discovery of body
MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
Lexington Progress
Bypass Construction Delay Due to Other Projects
Work on the Lexington bypass has slowed as contractor Jones Brothers Construction has had to shift resources to other projects. State officials informed Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready that the bypass would not be completed by October 31st. “Obviously any TDOT project of this magnitude...
KFVS12
Ky. State Police investigating trailer theft in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a trailer theft. According to a release from KSP Post 1, they received a call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from Fiber Works Installation about the theft of a reel trailer. They reported the trailer was last seen...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
wbtw.com
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
dctribalmedia.com
China Star…. Where’d it go?
For a month the Town of Dyersburg had to survive without the best restaurant in Town. What were they doing during this time? What changes have they made? Why were we starved from this beautiful restaurant? Why’d they abandon us…?. Over the past few years China star has...
WBBJ
Car slams into north Madison County gas station
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a car slammed into the side of a north Madison County building Tuesday afternoon. Our crews on the scene saw a small car that crashed into the side of a convenience store in Three Way. Investigators say the person in...
