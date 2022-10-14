MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.

MILAN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO