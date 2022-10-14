Read full article on original website
Ball State closes strong in final round of fall season
KETTERING, Ohio – In the final round of the UD Flyer Invitational Tuesday, the Ball State men's golf team shot up the leaderboard in its best round of week with a 13-over 297 to finish seventh at the par-71 NCR Country Club. The Cardinals had to play in tough...
Big Week for Ball State Soccer, Travel to Kent State, Host Buffalo
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State soccer team will be back in action for two more Mid-American Conference matchups. The Cardinals start the week on Thursday, Oct. 20. with a road contest against Kent State, who is currently in third in the MAC standings, followed by a home match with first place Buffalo on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Gallagher Leads Ball State in Final Round of Little Rock Classic
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – The Ball State women's golf team finished the fall portion of the 2022-23 campaign with the final round of the Little Rock Classic on Tuesday. Sarah Gallagher led the Cardinals and tied for 36th. The Diamante Country Club is a difficult, par-72, 6,051-yard course....
