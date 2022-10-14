Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police
The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/22 – 10/17/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah
Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 18, 2022
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple, 73, Finley Road Dexter, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 19, 1949, in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Buhler and Nova Brown of Dexter, KY.
WBBJ
Milan police captain talks about discovery of body
MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
KFVS12
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
WBBJ
Body found in Milan, police confirm
MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
kbsi23.com
2 face multiple charges after found living in tent on property without permission
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face multiple charges after Graves County sheriff’s deputies say they camped on a property they did not have permission to be on. Jacob and Sarah Atkins both face charges of possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.’
westkentuckystar.com
Drug investigation leads to Reidland couple's arrest
After complaints of drug activity in a home with children, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Reidland couple on Thursday. Detectives investigated complaints about a home on Byron Drive and served a search warrant on Thursday morning. One of the residents, 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis was home with a small child...
localmemphis.com
Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says
Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
