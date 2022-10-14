ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

westkentuckystar.com

Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
BENTON, KY
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
LEXINGTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County

Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah

Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle

A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
KEVIL, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 18, 2022

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple, 73, Finley Road Dexter, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 19, 1949, in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Buhler and Nova Brown of Dexter, KY.
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

Milan police captain talks about discovery of body

MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
MILAN, TN
radionwtn.com

Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes

Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness

PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
PADUCAH, KY
WATE

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Body found in Milan, police confirm

MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
MILAN, TN
kbsi23.com

2 face multiple charges after found living in tent on property without permission

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face multiple charges after Graves County sheriff’s deputies say they camped on a property they did not have permission to be on. Jacob and Sarah Atkins both face charges of possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.’
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Drug investigation leads to Reidland couple's arrest

After complaints of drug activity in a home with children, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Reidland couple on Thursday. Detectives investigated complaints about a home on Byron Drive and served a search warrant on Thursday morning. One of the residents, 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis was home with a small child...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
localmemphis.com

Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says

Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
thunderboltradio.com

More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County

Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
HUNTINGDON, TN

