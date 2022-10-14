Read full article on original website
Australian paparazzi talks about their rudest A-lister encounter
A former Australian paparazzi member who chased around celebrities reveals who they think was the rudest A-lister celebrity. A former Australian paparazzi member, who is now the Mayor of Geelong, Darryn Lyons, has divulged a few of his encounters with Hollywood celebrities. During a conversation with the I’ve Got News For You podcast, Lyons revealed that Eddie Murphy was one of the “worst celebrities” he’s ever met.
The sweetest and spiciest festival acts this summer
Smirnoff are celebrating the full scale return of Australia’s summer festival season with the launch of two new Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails. The Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita seltzer cocktails are bubbly, colourful, and contain only 107 calories per 250mL can. It’s almost time for a pre-festival dance and sing-along...
The beast beneath the boards is revealed in ‘House of the Dragon’
In the penultimate episode of ‘House of the Dragon’, the war for the Iron Throne has begun. The time to choose a side is now and the Hightowers are taking no prisoners. The Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon takes us back 200 years before Daenarys vowed to “break the wheel” and shows the Targaryen family at the height of their power. Ruling over Westeros was King Viserys Tagaryan (Paddy Considine), his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the disgruntled brother of the King, Daemon (Matt Smith).
MAFS star Kate reveals why Tamara bullied her at Daniel vs Brent boxing match
A highly publicised boxing fight between MAFS’ participants Brent Vitello and Daniel Holmes saw their former co-stars Tamara Djordjevic and Kate Laidlaw engage in a bitter feud on the sidelines. Reality TV Instagram account The Wash shared a video of Tamara shooting Kate evil looks as she entered and...
The best memes of ‘House of the Dragon’ episode nine
HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has been a raging success, full of twists, turns and the occasional beheading. In the penultimate episode ‘The Green Council,’ tensions are at an all time high. With the King dead and Alicent misunderstanding his final wishes, Aegon is to be crowned the next king.
Guitar Hero Hamish Anderson Drops New Single, Announces National Tour
Hamish Anderson, the acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter and Billboard-dubbed “guitar hero”, has unleashed a brand new single and announced his first tour since 2019. Anderson’s new single “Tea & Sympathy” is blue-eyed-soul with a tip-of-the-hat to Sixties Brit-rock. Recorded remotely mid-pandemic and co-produced with David Davis (Miguel, The War on Drugs, Lauren Ruth Ward), the single may be an experimental groove reinvention, but lyrically, it comes with a warning. “It’s too late for your tea and sympathy,” he sings, putting the song’s muse on notice.
