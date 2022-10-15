Read full article on original website
KLTV
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock anti-gang operation lead to the identification of 20 gang members, 33 felony arrests, and the seizure of multiple drugs. Investigators with the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center conducted a two-day “gang suppression operation” from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, according to a release. Members...
KLTV
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
