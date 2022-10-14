Read full article on original website
Top in cardiology: Esports and arrhythmia risk; sleep apnea in patients with heart failure
In a recent study, video games were found to be a trigger for arrhythmic conditions in children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis. According to researchers, gaming “can pose a significant arrhythmic risk; it can be lethal in children with predisposing (but often previously unrecognized) arrhythmic conditions.” It was the top story in cardiology last week.
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
No link between subclinical hypothyroidism, major depressive disorder among adolescents
Adolescents with subclinical hypothyroidism do not have an increased risk for major depressive disorder compared with those with normal thyroid function, according to a study published in Thyroid. “The directional relationship between subclinical hypothyroidism and prospective major depressive disorder risk has not yet been studied in adolescents in epidemiological studies,”...
Men, younger patients less likely to be screened for lung cancer
From 2015 to 2019, most patients who were screened for lung cancer met 2013 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force criteria, but men, younger patients and those who previously smoked were less likely to be screened, a recent study found. The now-outdated 2013 USPSTF guidance recommended annual lung cancer screening (LCS)...
Study finds no link between vancomycin, hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis
CHICAGO — An analysis of a large series of cataract surgeries found no association between hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis and the use of vancomycin in the infusion solution. “Our review of a large series of cases suggests that 0.02 mg/mL of vancomycin is safe for use as endophthalmitis prophylaxis,”...
Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
Age, other factors linked to delays in melanoma diagnosis
GENEVA — Factors such as age and comorbidities appeared associated with longer time to melanoma diagnosis, according to study results presented at World Cancer Congress. The diagnostic interval exceeded 1 month for about half of patients analyzed and approached 5 months for 10% of patients. Rationale and methods. “The...
Patients with IPF who experience in-hospital cardiac arrest face increased mortality rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis appeared associated with increased mortality rates and worse outcomes among in-hospital cardiac arrest survivors, according to study results presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting. “We know that in-hospital cardiac arrest is a major event that can have major mortality and morbidity in any...
Angiotensin receptor blocker therapy associated with decreased incidence of epilepsy
Patients with hypertension who received angiotensin receptor blocking therapy had a significant decrease in incidence of epilepsy, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. Arterial hypertension is associated with an increased incidence of epilepsy, but results from recent studies suggest angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy could inhibit epileptic seizures, Corinna Doege, MD, of the department of pediatric neurology at Central Hospital Bremen in Germany, and colleagues reported.
Depression treatment shows ‘robust efficacy’ in women in phase 2 trial
Arrivo BioVentures, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced preliminary results from a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial of SP-624, a first-in-class, sirtuin 6 activator for the treatment of major depressive disorder. According to a press release from Arrivo, trial results were not significant on the primary endpoint for all study...
Menopausal hormone therapy may protect against adhesive capsulitis
Women who did not receive menopausal hormone therapy had greater odds of developing adhesive capsulitis compared with those on HT, according to preliminary study results presented at the North American Menopause Society annual meeting. “We know that estrogen plays an important role in the musculoskeletal system; stimulating new bone formation,...
Fezolinetant improves vasomotor symptom severity, associated sleep disturbances
Women taking fezolinetant for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms experienced a reduction in symptom severity and sleep disturbances, according to data presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting. Notably, fezolinetant (Astellas Pharma) was associated with reduced vasomotor symptoms across racial subgroups as well as across the entire study population. “This is...
Addition of sleep metric in updated Life’s Essential 8 predicts CVD incidence
The incorporation of sleep as a CV health metric, as recently done with the American Heart Association’s updated Life’s Essential 8 risk calculator, may enhance CVD primordial and primary prevention efforts, data show. “In our study, even a CV health score that includes only sleep duration, the most...
Black patients less likely to receive VADs, heart transplants than white patients
Among adults with advanced HF, Black patients were less likely than white patients to receive a ventricular assist device or a heart transplant, according to the results of the REVIVAL prospective cohort study. “Prior work has shown convincingly that there are racial disparities in access to lifesaving therapies for patients...
Top in endocrinology: New name for diabetes insipidus; gestational diabetes and CVD risk
National and international endocrine, nephrology and pediatric societies are proposing a name change for diabetes insipidus. “Confusion with diabetes mellitus has led to bad experiences and outcomes of patients with diabetes insipidus when they are under the care of non-endocrine specialists,” Mirjam Christ-Crain, MD, PhD, a professor of endocrinology at University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, told Healio. “In several patients with central diabetes insipidus, desmopressin treatment was withheld with serious adverse outcomes, even leading to death.”
NordICC trial doesn’t change the value of colonoscopy
Despite some sensational headlines following the publication of NordICC trial data in The New England Journal of Medicine, it’s important to understand that this study does not change the value of colonoscopy. As GI physicians, we know that colonoscopy saves lives – it is the only test that screens,...
Access to early surgery may differ among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries
CHICAGO — Results presented at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting showed access to early surgery may not be equal among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries. “Our results raise concerns with regard to ethical access to care based on race and age,” Ali Moghaddamjou, MD, said in...
Buprenorphine treatment gaps linked to increased overdose risk, higher care spending
Nonadherence to treatment with buprenorphine is associated with an increased risk of opioid overdose as well as increased spending for health care among Medicare participants, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. “Previous research has found that at least 80% adherence to buprenorphine is needed to reduce the risk...
FDA clears noninvasive AI-powered coronary anatomy, plaque analyses
HeartFlow announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance on two new noninvasive artificial intelligence-powered coronary artery anatomy and plaque analyses based on coronary CT angiography. The new coronary artery anatomy (RoadMap) and plaque analyses provide physicians with comprehensive and actionable data on plaque characteristics and volume in all major coronary...
Research aims to spare children from painful adverse effects of chemotherapy
Survival rates for pediatric cancers have improved dramatically during the past 50 years. According to American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for children with cancer has risen from 58% in the mid-1970s to 85% today. However, many of these children live with immediate and late adverse effects of cancer...
