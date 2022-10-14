ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

healio.com

Top in cardiology: Esports and arrhythmia risk; sleep apnea in patients with heart failure

In a recent study, video games were found to be a trigger for arrhythmic conditions in children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis. According to researchers, gaming “can pose a significant arrhythmic risk; it can be lethal in children with predisposing (but often previously unrecognized) arrhythmic conditions.” It was the top story in cardiology last week.
healio.com

Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years

Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
healio.com

No link between subclinical hypothyroidism, major depressive disorder among adolescents

Adolescents with subclinical hypothyroidism do not have an increased risk for major depressive disorder compared with those with normal thyroid function, according to a study published in Thyroid. “The directional relationship between subclinical hypothyroidism and prospective major depressive disorder risk has not yet been studied in adolescents in epidemiological studies,”...
healio.com

Men, younger patients less likely to be screened for lung cancer

From 2015 to 2019, most patients who were screened for lung cancer met 2013 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force criteria, but men, younger patients and those who previously smoked were less likely to be screened, a recent study found. The now-outdated 2013 USPSTF guidance recommended annual lung cancer screening (LCS)...
healio.com

Study finds no link between vancomycin, hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis

CHICAGO — An analysis of a large series of cataract surgeries found no association between hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis and the use of vancomycin in the infusion solution. “Our review of a large series of cases suggests that 0.02 mg/mL of vancomycin is safe for use as endophthalmitis prophylaxis,”...
healio.com

Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
healio.com

Age, other factors linked to delays in melanoma diagnosis

GENEVA — Factors such as age and comorbidities appeared associated with longer time to melanoma diagnosis, according to study results presented at World Cancer Congress. The diagnostic interval exceeded 1 month for about half of patients analyzed and approached 5 months for 10% of patients. Rationale and methods. “The...
healio.com

Patients with IPF who experience in-hospital cardiac arrest face increased mortality rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis appeared associated with increased mortality rates and worse outcomes among in-hospital cardiac arrest survivors, according to study results presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting. “We know that in-hospital cardiac arrest is a major event that can have major mortality and morbidity in any...
healio.com

Angiotensin receptor blocker therapy associated with decreased incidence of epilepsy

Patients with hypertension who received angiotensin receptor blocking therapy had a significant decrease in incidence of epilepsy, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. Arterial hypertension is associated with an increased incidence of epilepsy, but results from recent studies suggest angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy could inhibit epileptic seizures, Corinna Doege, MD, of the department of pediatric neurology at Central Hospital Bremen in Germany, and colleagues reported.
healio.com

Depression treatment shows ‘robust efficacy’ in women in phase 2 trial

Arrivo BioVentures, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced preliminary results from a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial of SP-624, a first-in-class, sirtuin 6 activator for the treatment of major depressive disorder. According to a press release from Arrivo, trial results were not significant on the primary endpoint for all study...
healio.com

Menopausal hormone therapy may protect against adhesive capsulitis

Women who did not receive menopausal hormone therapy had greater odds of developing adhesive capsulitis compared with those on HT, according to preliminary study results presented at the North American Menopause Society annual meeting. “We know that estrogen plays an important role in the musculoskeletal system; stimulating new bone formation,...
healio.com

Fezolinetant improves vasomotor symptom severity, associated sleep disturbances

Women taking fezolinetant for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms experienced a reduction in symptom severity and sleep disturbances, according to data presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting. Notably, fezolinetant (Astellas Pharma) was associated with reduced vasomotor symptoms across racial subgroups as well as across the entire study population. “This is...
healio.com

Addition of sleep metric in updated Life’s Essential 8 predicts CVD incidence

The incorporation of sleep as a CV health metric, as recently done with the American Heart Association’s updated Life’s Essential 8 risk calculator, may enhance CVD primordial and primary prevention efforts, data show. “In our study, even a CV health score that includes only sleep duration, the most...
healio.com

Black patients less likely to receive VADs, heart transplants than white patients

Among adults with advanced HF, Black patients were less likely than white patients to receive a ventricular assist device or a heart transplant, according to the results of the REVIVAL prospective cohort study. “Prior work has shown convincingly that there are racial disparities in access to lifesaving therapies for patients...
healio.com

Top in endocrinology: New name for diabetes insipidus; gestational diabetes and CVD risk

National and international endocrine, nephrology and pediatric societies are proposing a name change for diabetes insipidus. “Confusion with diabetes mellitus has led to bad experiences and outcomes of patients with diabetes insipidus when they are under the care of non-endocrine specialists,” Mirjam Christ-Crain, MD, PhD, a professor of endocrinology at University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, told Healio. “In several patients with central diabetes insipidus, desmopressin treatment was withheld with serious adverse outcomes, even leading to death.”
healio.com

NordICC trial doesn’t change the value of colonoscopy

Despite some sensational headlines following the publication of NordICC trial data in The New England Journal of Medicine, it’s important to understand that this study does not change the value of colonoscopy. As GI physicians, we know that colonoscopy saves lives – it is the only test that screens,...
healio.com

Access to early surgery may differ among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries

CHICAGO — Results presented at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting showed access to early surgery may not be equal among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries. “Our results raise concerns with regard to ethical access to care based on race and age,” Ali Moghaddamjou, MD, said in...
healio.com

Buprenorphine treatment gaps linked to increased overdose risk, higher care spending

Nonadherence to treatment with buprenorphine is associated with an increased risk of opioid overdose as well as increased spending for health care among Medicare participants, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. “Previous research has found that at least 80% adherence to buprenorphine is needed to reduce the risk...
healio.com

FDA clears noninvasive AI-powered coronary anatomy, plaque analyses

HeartFlow announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance on two new noninvasive artificial intelligence-powered coronary artery anatomy and plaque analyses based on coronary CT angiography. The new coronary artery anatomy (RoadMap) and plaque analyses provide physicians with comprehensive and actionable data on plaque characteristics and volume in all major coronary...
healio.com

Research aims to spare children from painful adverse effects of chemotherapy

Survival rates for pediatric cancers have improved dramatically during the past 50 years. According to American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for children with cancer has risen from 58% in the mid-1970s to 85% today. However, many of these children live with immediate and late adverse effects of cancer...

