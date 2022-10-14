National and international endocrine, nephrology and pediatric societies are proposing a name change for diabetes insipidus. “Confusion with diabetes mellitus has led to bad experiences and outcomes of patients with diabetes insipidus when they are under the care of non-endocrine specialists,” Mirjam Christ-Crain, MD, PhD, a professor of endocrinology at University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, told Healio. “In several patients with central diabetes insipidus, desmopressin treatment was withheld with serious adverse outcomes, even leading to death.”

