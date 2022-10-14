Read full article on original website
Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
Angiotensin receptor blocker therapy associated with decreased incidence of epilepsy
Patients with hypertension who received angiotensin receptor blocking therapy had a significant decrease in incidence of epilepsy, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. Arterial hypertension is associated with an increased incidence of epilepsy, but results from recent studies suggest angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy could inhibit epileptic seizures, Corinna Doege, MD, of the department of pediatric neurology at Central Hospital Bremen in Germany, and colleagues reported.
Nintedanib maintains safety, efficacy long-term in patients with SSc-associated ILD
Nintedanib maintains its safety and efficacy for up to 3 years in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, according to data published the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. “Nintedanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor with anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic properties, has been licensed for the treatment of SSc-ILD, as well as...
Top in cardiology: Esports and arrhythmia risk; sleep apnea in patients with heart failure
In a recent study, video games were found to be a trigger for arrhythmic conditions in children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis. According to researchers, gaming “can pose a significant arrhythmic risk; it can be lethal in children with predisposing (but often previously unrecognized) arrhythmic conditions.” It was the top story in cardiology last week.
NordICC trial doesn’t change the value of colonoscopy
Despite some sensational headlines following the publication of NordICC trial data in The New England Journal of Medicine, it’s important to understand that this study does not change the value of colonoscopy. As GI physicians, we know that colonoscopy saves lives – it is the only test that screens,...
Q&A: US Dermatology Partners launches research institute for testing, treatment options
U.S. Dermatology Partners has launched a program intended to increase access to clinical trials for diagnostic testing and treatment options, according to a press release. With 36 active trials, the U.S. Dermatology Partners Research Institute is conducting observational studies, interventional trials and device trials. The research centers plan to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies through industry-sponsored clinical studies.
Men, younger patients less likely to be screened for lung cancer
From 2015 to 2019, most patients who were screened for lung cancer met 2013 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force criteria, but men, younger patients and those who previously smoked were less likely to be screened, a recent study found. The now-outdated 2013 USPSTF guidance recommended annual lung cancer screening (LCS)...
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
Study finds NaturalVue Multifocal contacts slow myopic progression
More than 90% of children with myopia experienced a decrease in progression with the use of NaturalVue Multifocal contact lenses, according to study results published in Clinical Ophthalmology. “Multiple soft multifocal contact lenses, which contain relative peripheral plus power of varying degrees, have been shown to slow the progression of...
VIDEO: Surgeon shares positive experience with Ally cataract system
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Robert J. Weinstock, MD, shares his experiences as the first surgeon in the U.S. to use Lensar’s Ally adaptive cataract treatment system. “We’ve had amazing results so far,” Weinstock said. “It’s been absolutely seamless. We’re saving a...
Top in endocrinology: New name for diabetes insipidus; gestational diabetes and CVD risk
National and international endocrine, nephrology and pediatric societies are proposing a name change for diabetes insipidus. “Confusion with diabetes mellitus has led to bad experiences and outcomes of patients with diabetes insipidus when they are under the care of non-endocrine specialists,” Mirjam Christ-Crain, MD, PhD, a professor of endocrinology at University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, told Healio. “In several patients with central diabetes insipidus, desmopressin treatment was withheld with serious adverse outcomes, even leading to death.”
No link between subclinical hypothyroidism, major depressive disorder among adolescents
Adolescents with subclinical hypothyroidism do not have an increased risk for major depressive disorder compared with those with normal thyroid function, according to a study published in Thyroid. “The directional relationship between subclinical hypothyroidism and prospective major depressive disorder risk has not yet been studied in adolescents in epidemiological studies,”...
Buprenorphine treatment gaps linked to increased overdose risk, higher care spending
Nonadherence to treatment with buprenorphine is associated with an increased risk of opioid overdose as well as increased spending for health care among Medicare participants, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. “Previous research has found that at least 80% adherence to buprenorphine is needed to reduce the risk...
Sepetaprost noninferior to timolol in lowering IOP
CHICAGO — Once-daily sepetaprost was noninferior to twice-daily timolol in reducing IOP in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David L. Wirta, MD, and colleagues wrote in a poster presentation that FP receptor agonists can...
Patients with IPF who experience in-hospital cardiac arrest face increased mortality rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis appeared associated with increased mortality rates and worse outcomes among in-hospital cardiac arrest survivors, according to study results presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting. “We know that in-hospital cardiac arrest is a major event that can have major mortality and morbidity in any...
Environmental pollutant exposure linked to higher IBS incidence in California residents
Particulate matter and toxic release exposure correlated with a higher incidence of irritable bowel syndrome among a subset of California residents, according to data published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “An epidemiological shift in gastrointestinal diseases is underway. The overall incidences of disorders of gut-brain interaction, inflammatory bowel disease and...
Long-term results show stronger pinch strength after combined thumb arthroplasty, fusion
BOSTON — Long-term results showed significantly stronger pinch strength after patients with metacarpophalangeal arthritis underwent carpometacarpal arthroplasty with metacarpophalangeal fusion vs. carpometacarpal arthroplasty alone. These conclusions, which Carissa C. Dock, MS, a third-year medical study at University of Minnesota, presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand...
Dr. Mali's AAO 2022 Annual Meeting Hot Topics Post Meeting Reaction
In this episode, I share my review of the hot topics from the AAO 2022 annual meeting and share my thoughts on the new data shared about drug trials and treatments. Welcome to another exciting episode of Eye Care Insider :53. My review of the hot topics from the AAO...
Theranica announces positive results from clinical trial for migraine treatment device
Theranica Bio-electronics announced positive top-line results from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of Nerivio for the treatment of episodic and chronic migraine. According to a company release, the study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction from baseline in monthly migraine...
Study finds no link between vancomycin, hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis
CHICAGO — An analysis of a large series of cataract surgeries found no association between hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis and the use of vancomycin in the infusion solution. “Our review of a large series of cases suggests that 0.02 mg/mL of vancomycin is safe for use as endophthalmitis prophylaxis,”...
