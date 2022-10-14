Folk singer Pete Seeger wrote a song that was first recorded in 1959, then released by The Limelighters in 1962 as “To Everything There Is a Season.” The song became an international hit when The Byrds released it as “Turn, Turn, Turn,” and reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Dec. 4, 1965. The song is based on the first eight verses of the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes: “To everything (turn, turn, turn), There is a season (turn, turn, turn), and a...

17 MINUTES AGO