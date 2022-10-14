Read full article on original website
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say
Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
Campgrounds in this Tulare County forest closing for winter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A campground that has some of the biggest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world will soon be closing for winter. Cal Fire announced Tuesday that the annual closure of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Officials say the routine […]
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
Fresno State athletic director responds to glass shattering incident
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A member of the coaching support staff at Fresno State is accused of shattering a pane of glass at the football game on Saturday — injuring a mother and her daughter. The identity of the coach who shattered the pane of glass in the coach’s box, which is located on the […]
OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans
This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
Don't Stop Believin': Journey to play Fresno's Save Mart Center during 2023 tour
Journey and Toto are touring together and will play Fresno's Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets go on sale later this month.
Building may be demolished after 5-alarm fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno City Fire crews spent several hours putting out a five-alarm blaze Saturday night, and saving both people and pets from the flames. Fire crews say the residential structure fire was reported at Belmont and Broadway around 10:45 p.m. and it was immediately determined to need a three-alarm response.
Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
High-Speed Rail requires Kings County road closure
Kansas Avenue in Kings County between State Route 43 and 10th Avenue south of Hanford will be closed between Oct. 17 and the end of 2022, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The closure is due to construction on a rail overcrossing that will be designed to allow Kansas...
National Pasta Day: Fresno’s best Italian restaurants revealed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Oct. 17, is National Pasta Day, and with the fall-like temperatures arriving in Fresno, here is a list of the best restaurants to try this classic Italian dish and knock off the Monday blues with some marinara sauce. You can find a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, […]
$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Man in custody after DUI hit and run crash in west central Fresno
A man is in custody after a hit and run crash into a power pole in west central Fresno.
Police arrest, identify suspect accused of central Fresno shooting after family argument
It happened after midnight Wednesday inside a home on Harvey and Bond Avenues. Police say it began with an argument among family members.
