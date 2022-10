ST. PAUL, Minn. - The CSP senior class will be honored in their final regular season home game at Sea Foam Stadium against the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs on Friday at 7 p.m. They will finish the week with a road contest against the Sioux Falls Cougars on Sunday at 1 p.m. at The USF Soccer Field.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO