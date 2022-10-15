ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Performances by Tayeon, Kai, BamBam, Zion.T, Jeon So Mi, and Lapillus cancelled at 'KAMP LA 2022' a day before the show

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy