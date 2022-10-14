Efforts to battle the invasive European green crab, which was found in Southeast Alaska for the first time this summer, will be a focus of the 2022 Invasive Species Workshop. The workshop is a forum for discussing invasive species management activities within Alaska. It offers expert presentations about emerging invasive species science and management issues, highlights efforts to help people learn about and control invasives, and offers training for new and experienced invasive species managers alike.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO