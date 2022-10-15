Read full article on original website
Goldmound Spirea vs Goldflame: Is there a Difference?
Have you moved into a new home? Are you looking to bring more pollinators and add color to your front yard? Both the goldmound and goldflame spirea are great choices. These beautiful shrubs belong to the same family but are different spirea varieties. The differences are immense and very noticeable at first glance, however, they are grown in similar ways.
Turnip vs. Beet: What Are The Differences?
Turnips and beets are both root vegetables with edible leaves. Turnips and beets are both cold-season crops and can be grown in the spring or fall. Turnips and beets are from different scientific families, are different colors, and have different uses. Turnips and beets are prized for their delicious underground...
La Niña and El Niño: What They Are and What Is The Difference?
La Niña and El Niño: What They Are and What Is The Difference?. When listening to the weather each year you may have heard the meteorologist talk about La Niña and El Niño. These Spanish words mean “the girl” and “the boy” respectively. But what do girls and boys have to do with the weather? Let us find out in the article below.
Ghost Pepper vs. Jalapeno: What Are The Differences?
While they’re in the same family, ghost peppers and jalapeños are at the opposite end of the spiciness spectrum. If you like a little kick, jalapeño peppers are an excellent addition to appetizers and sauces. If you’re looking for something shockingly scalding, ghost peppers are the hottest pepper available. In this article, we’ll compare and contrast these two spicy peppers. Here’s everything you need to know about the ghost pepper vs. jalapeño.
French Thyme vs. English Thyme: What Are The Differences?
We all know tasty thyme, it’s one of the most popular herbs in the kitchen and garden, but there are so many species and cultivars it gets a little confusing! Let’s take a look at the difference between French thyme vs. English thyme, plus a quick look at German thyme too.
Record measurement of universe suggests 'something is fishy'
The most precise measurements ever made of the universe's composition and how fast it is expanding suggest "something is fishy" in our understanding of the cosmos, the astrophysicist who led the research said Wednesday. To arrive at the most precise limits yet put on what our universe is made up of, an international team of researchers observed exploding stars called supernovae.
New Survey from ProducePay Reveals Majority of Growers and Buyers Agree Price Volatility is Biggest Growth Hurdle
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ProducePay, the marketplace transforming the global produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain, today released findings of a national survey that examined the day-to-day challenges of U.S. produce growers and buyers. ProducePay’s survey findings shine a light on the immediate needs around improving efficiency and profitability in the produce supply chain – particularly as the industry contends with record inflation, rising production costs, supply chain disruptions, and extreme weather events. These insights arrive just ahead of the International Fresh Produce Association ’s (IFPA) inaugural Global Produce and Floral Show, the world’s largest international produce industry expo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005464/en/ ProducePay Founder & CEO Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck meets with a local grower (Photo: Business Wire)
Is Pumpkin A Fruit Or Vegetable? Here’s Why
Pumpkins are a fruit that grows from the seeds of a pumpkin plant. However, many people wonder if they are vegetables or fruits. What is the difference between a fruit and a vegetable anyways? This is a common question to find yourself asking, and surprisingly enough, the answer can vary depending on whether you are a botanist or a cook.
How getting dog food delivered to your door explains the inefficient, sometimes absurd, extremely convenient way online orders are shipped
Analysts predict the amount of dog food ordered online will soon surpass what's bought in stores. That one change has ripple effects on supply chains.
Amazon has changed how warehouses work in America. Some unions are using it as a chance to organize.
Amazon created a model of warehouse work intended to get packages to customers quickly. Workers say the model is invasive and unsafe.
Hong Kong launches $3.8bn fund to attract foreign businesses back
Hong Kong has unveiled a HK$30bn ($3.8bn) co-investment fund to attract overseas businesses back to the city after an exodus of talent sparked by strict lockdowns and a tumultuous political climate. A raft of measures to address the brain drain were announced by Hong Kong’s chief executive, John Lee, in...
Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once
Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once. Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to a wide variety of animals. When people visit Kruger, they see all kinds of sights. Some of them are beautiful, like the birth and first steps of an elephant. Other scenes are distressing as nature takes its course and animals consume one another. In this video, an older, lone buffalo struggles to live another day as it is targeted by dangerous predators.
Hong Kong launches 2-year effort to reverse local workforce declines
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Wednesday the city will spend $3.8 billion to draw more people and more business investment in the midst of a "brain drain" that has shrunk its workforce.
How Rare Are Golden Eagles, and Where Can You Find Them?
Golden eagles are powerful, majestic birds, and the largest birds of prey in North America. These dark brown eagles get their name from the golden-brown plumage on their heads and necks reflecting sunlight as they soar high in the sky. Everything about their physical composition helps them as predators, from their enlarged lungs that allow them to fly at high altitudes and scan the world below to their excellent vision and razor-sharp talons. And when they dive for prey, they reach speeds between 150 to 200 mph. Spotting one of these flying creatures is a real treat, but just how rare are golden eagles? Discover where they live and the best places to find one.
Discover the 8 Largest Cities In China
If someone asked you to name the largest cities in China, what is likely to come to mind? Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, among other famous ones. Surprisingly, these super-developed cities do not make it to the list when ranked by land size. With a land size of 3.7 million square...
Blackberry vs. Blueberry
Blackberries and blueberries are both tasty, healthy fruits, and they have very similar names that point out one obvious difference — their color! However, these two fruits are very different plants. Let’s take a closer look at blackberry vs blueberry and find out how these two fruits differ.
Fireglow vs. Bloodgood Japanese Maple
Fireglow Japanese maple and Bloodgood Japanese maple are two beautiful deciduous trees with rich red colors, but are they exactly the same? Let’s take a look at Fireglow vs. Bloodgood Japanese maple and see what the differences are. Main Differences Between Fireglow vs. Bloodgood Japanese Maple. The main differences...
The ‘Join, or Die’ Flag vs. ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ Compared. History, Meaning, and More
The 'Join, or Die' Flag vs. 'Don't Tread on Me' Compared. History, Meaning, and More. The “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Join or Die” flags are two of the most famous flags in American history. Aside from the American flag, these two images might have more political history and significance than any others in the United States.
Killer Whales Keep Attacking French Sailboats Without Explanation
Killer Whales Keep Attacking French Sailboats Without Explanation. Scientists are baffled by the behavior of killer whales lately. In July, a pod of killer whales (also known as orcas) attacked a yacht where 27-year-old Ester Kristine Storkson, a Norwegian medical student, and her father were sleeping. The family was sailing their yacht off the coast of France when Ester was awoken by loud sounds. Ester and her father were planning to travel around the world, and they were heading to Madeira which is off the northwest of Africa.
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution. They have blue blood and three hearts. Octopuses are fascinating, eight-armed creatures that have time and time again demonstrated their astonishing intelligence. Octolab.tv presents a video that explores the enthralling minds of octopuses. They’ve put together an experiment to observe how an octopus responds when presented with a problem.
