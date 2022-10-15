Golden eagles are powerful, majestic birds, and the largest birds of prey in North America. These dark brown eagles get their name from the golden-brown plumage on their heads and necks reflecting sunlight as they soar high in the sky. Everything about their physical composition helps them as predators, from their enlarged lungs that allow them to fly at high altitudes and scan the world below to their excellent vision and razor-sharp talons. And when they dive for prey, they reach speeds between 150 to 200 mph. Spotting one of these flying creatures is a real treat, but just how rare are golden eagles? Discover where they live and the best places to find one.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO