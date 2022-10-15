Read full article on original website
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
vinlove.net
Growing ‘giant’ Custard apple has earned thousand dollar
QUANG NINH – The coriander seed in Dong Trieu town produces 0.5-1 kg of fruit and is purchased for up to 5$/kg, providing a well-off life for 1,500 households. The price of Custard apples here also fluctuates from 1-2$/kg. This year’s Custard apple crop, Dong Trieu town reached an output of more than 11,000 tons, the price is also the highest ever.
a-z-animals.com
Tourists on Safari Learn Why You Never Honk at a Lion
Honking captures the attention of other drivers and scares wild animals out of the road. Most animals prefer to run away at the sound of a horn rather than stay around and find out whether the sound implies danger. Not all animals are startled by a car horn. Your honk...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Polite Elephant Return a Child’s Shoe They Dropped
There is absolutely no doubt that elephants are incredibly social animals. However, a rare video has emerged that demonstrates this. An elephant is seen returning a child’s shoe that had accidentally fallen in its enclosure. This scene was captured at a zoo in Shandong Province, China. In the beautiful...
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
a-z-animals.com
Are Chips Dangerous, or Safe For Dogs To Eat?
Chips are the perfect snack for watching a movie on the couch, or to-go, alongside a good burger. Most chips aren’t especially healthy for humans, but we still eat them as a treat!. Can dogs eat chips too, or should we avoid giving them to our furry friends?. Unfortunately,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Solve an Origin of Life Mystery
Seawater might have supplied the phosphorus required for emerging life. Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Cape Town may have found a solution to the mystery of how phosphorus came to be an essential component of life on Earth by recreating prehistoric seawater containing the element in a laboratory.
WATCH: Marten Kills Raccoon Perched High in a Tree
Raccoons are brazen animals, unafraid of lashing out at large, seemingly unbeatable prey, and even going after humans if provoked. However, one raccoon proved you can’t win all the time. A new viral video shows an aggressive marten killing a small raccoon that had been perched high in a tree. Sensitive viewers might not want to watch.
a-z-animals.com
Tarantula Migration: Everything You Need to Know
Migration is the seasonal movement of animals. At a particular time of the year, animals swap habitats for various reasons. Many species migrate to get food, Others for better habitat for their young or to avoid extreme weather conditions. Birds do it, fishes do it, whales do it, and you’ve probably heard about tarantula migration. What exactly does tarantula migration entail, and how is it different from migration for other animal species? Read on to find out.
a-z-animals.com
Goldmound Spirea vs Goldflame: Is there a Difference?
Have you moved into a new home? Are you looking to bring more pollinators and add color to your front yard? Both the goldmound and goldflame spirea are great choices. These beautiful shrubs belong to the same family but are different spirea varieties. The differences are immense and very noticeable at first glance, however, they are grown in similar ways.
a-z-animals.com
Is Pumpkin A Fruit Or Vegetable? Here’s Why
Pumpkins are a fruit that grows from the seeds of a pumpkin plant. However, many people wonder if they are vegetables or fruits. What is the difference between a fruit and a vegetable anyways? This is a common question to find yourself asking, and surprisingly enough, the answer can vary depending on whether you are a botanist or a cook.
a-z-animals.com
French Thyme vs. English Thyme: What Are The Differences?
We all know tasty thyme, it’s one of the most popular herbs in the kitchen and garden, but there are so many species and cultivars it gets a little confusing! Let’s take a look at the difference between French thyme vs. English thyme, plus a quick look at German thyme too.
35 Cat Breeds That Will Instantly Make You Go "AWWW"
Don't open this if you are not in the mood to be soft!
a-z-animals.com
Watch Jaw-Dropping Drone Footage of Killer Whales Hunting in the Open Ocean
Watch Jaw-Dropping Drone Footage of Killer Whales Hunting in the Open Ocean. Hunting is an essential activity for many animals – they simply have to catch prey to survive. It can be a gruesome and brutal process but, as we can see from watching this jaw-dropping footage, it can also be majestic and beautiful.
a-z-animals.com
Warthog Shrugs off Hunting Leopard as a Minor Inconvenience
When we see movies that depict animals, especially animated ones, it can often give us a skewed understanding of how nature really is. In The Lion King, for example, Pumba is a warthog that is known for his gassy nature and silly antics. Well, while that makes for good cinema, warthogs are actually some of the toughest creatures around, even when fighting Africa’s top predators! In one recent video, we see that incredible toughness comes out in a rather shocking way.
a-z-animals.com
Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once
Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once. Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to a wide variety of animals. When people visit Kruger, they see all kinds of sights. Some of them are beautiful, like the birth and first steps of an elephant. Other scenes are distressing as nature takes its course and animals consume one another. In this video, an older, lone buffalo struggles to live another day as it is targeted by dangerous predators.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Ice? Should They?
Whether you’re the proud parent of a new puppy or the seasoned owner of a longtime companion, you’ve probably questioned what you can and can’t feed your dog. One of the biggest questions dog owners ask is, can dogs eat ice? Ice makes a wonderful addition to human drinks, turning them from plain to on the rocks, but is it good for dogs? We all want to feed our furry friends the best food and avoid feeding them anything that might hurt them.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Poppy Seeds? How Dangerous Are They?
Everyone has tried poppy seed bread or muffins at one point or another. They can be a tasty human treat, but dogs should stay clear of these magical seeds. Because dogs are highly vulnerable to poppy seed poisoning, they cannot safely eat poppy seeds, buds, or any part of the poppy plant. Keep a watch out for other symptoms of poppy poisoning, such as trembling and pinpoint pupils.
a-z-animals.com
This Baby Elephant Gets Another Shot at Life Thanks to These People
This Baby Elephant Gets Another Shot at Life Thanks to These People. A young elephant in the Chobe National Park located in Botswana was found stuck in deep mud. Heroic workers at this park were seen trying to free the poor elephant who looked on in confusion, but otherwise seemed relaxed almost as if he knew he was going to be helped.
a-z-animals.com
Octopi vs Octopuses: The Definitive Answer To The Plural Octopus
Octopi vs Octopuses: The Definitive Answer To The Plural Octopus. If you saw an octopus in the water and another swam up beside it, would you say that you saw two octopuses or two octopi? Or would you insist that you saw some octopodes? Today, we’re going to look at the name octopus as well as the creature that’s causing all this grammatical fuss. We’ll help settle the debate on octopi vs octopuses once and for all.
