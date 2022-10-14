Experts Help Guide Parents with Comprehensive Advice, Recommend Affordable Vehicles at Various Price Points. ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2022 -- Parents of teens are faced with a significant milestone decision when they consider which car to buy for their young driver. At some point most teens need their own vehicle, whether it is for driving to school, work, extracurricular activities, or even heading off to college. When the time comes, many parents feel overwhelmed with the choices available and the many factors they need to consider, not to mention the current vehicle inventory and market challenges. To help guide parents as they make these important decisions, the experts at Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive brand, created the Best Cars for Teens: The List Every Parent Needs.

3 DAYS AGO