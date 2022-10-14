Read full article on original website
2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 18, 2022) – The Toyota Corolla Hatchback takes all the reliable hardware from the Corolla Sedan and mixes it with a bit of mischievous fun to make a stylish yet practical sporty machine. For 2023, the Corolla Hatchback shares all the safety and multimedia upgrades from the Sedan and adds a few of its own.
2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Review by Mark Fulmer
The plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime is one of Toyota's more popular SUVs. It makes its mark this year with a bigger battery and a beefier electric engine which yield a 0 - 60 in five and a half seconds. It also puts out a healthy 42 miles of electric-only driving with a full charge. With optimal conditions it is possible to achieve a range of 600 miles.
2022 Blue Book Best Cars for Teens
Experts Help Guide Parents with Comprehensive Advice, Recommend Affordable Vehicles at Various Price Points. ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2022 -- Parents of teens are faced with a significant milestone decision when they consider which car to buy for their young driver. At some point most teens need their own vehicle, whether it is for driving to school, work, extracurricular activities, or even heading off to college. When the time comes, many parents feel overwhelmed with the choices available and the many factors they need to consider, not to mention the current vehicle inventory and market challenges. To help guide parents as they make these important decisions, the experts at Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive brand, created the Best Cars for Teens: The List Every Parent Needs.
Cadillac CELESTIQ Sales Release - October 17, 2022
Cadillac CELESTIQ The most technologically advanced Cadillac ever is designed to be the world’s first all-electric ultra-luxury sedan utilizing innovative technology in the service of personalized, handcrafted artistry. Cadillac has drawn from every era and element of its rich heritage to deliver the most advanced, most luxurious and one...
Future Of Electrified Vehicles Report
IDTechEx Reports on Five Key Technology Trends for Tomorrow's Electric Car. The automotive sector is the largest transport sector, with some 80-90 million cars sold each year globally. Indeed, a global fleet of approximately 1.1 billion cars in use makes the greatest contributions to road emissions, leading the sector to become a natural focal point for green policymakers.
2023 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging
Standard Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine receives a five horsepower increase and improved fuel economy. All CX-30 models meet IIHS' newest safety protocols with the addition of rear side air bags, rear side seatbelt tensions and additional enhancements. 2023 CX-30 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $22,950 for the...
