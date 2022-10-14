Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to hold Fall Festival Saturday October 22
The City of Rio Rancho announced it will hold the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park in City Center on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. According to the event notice, City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall...
Daily Lobo
UNM student captures queer identity with picture-perfect poeticism
Andrew Michael Joseph, a senior at the University of New Mexico, is heading into his final year in the studio art program, leaving behind a photographic legacy of exploration and celebration of queer identity in the UNM arts and honors programs. In his work, Joseph is interested in exploring his...
ladailypost.com
Topper Marching Band Knocks It Out Of The Park!
The Los Alamos High School Topper Band poses after their first performance at the Zia Marching Band Fiesta Saturday at UNM Stadium in Albuquerque. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. LAHS Marching Band awards from the the ‘Preliminary’ competition. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. By RYAN FINN & the Topper Marching Band Staff. LAHS Marching...
Albuquerque flower shop participating in ‘Petal It Forward’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to take part in spreading some love, head down to Civic Plaza on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Local flower shop Flowers by Zach Low is taking part in the national initiative Petal It Forward. They’ll give each person two flower stems. The idea is to keep one […]
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 places to take photographs in and around Albuquerque
The city of Albuquerque and its surrounding area provides ample opportunity for both professional and amateur photographers to photograph places that are both beautiful and unique. Isaac Martinez, a film student at The University of New Mexico and practicing photographer for the last four years, spoke to the Daily Lobo about his favorite spots to take photographs with some common and uncommon spots.
39th Duke City Marathon takes place through colder temperatures, rain
Participants ran through the October weather during the 39th Annual Duke City Marathon.
Albuquerque considers new ‘noise cameras’ to crack down on loud cars
The city of Albuquerque is looking to crackdown on drivers with noisy cars.
rrobserver.com
Rainy again, get ready for colder days
After a cold and wet weekend today is much of the same. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Another cool and rainy day expected for most areas.”. Fall is a beautiful time of year. There are pretty fall colors everywhere, Halloween is around the corner and in New Mexico it is chilly.
rrobserver.com
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
As people get older, their eyesight isn’t what it used to be; so, too, it goes with Irene, the 55-year-old Asian elephant at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. Zoo veterinary staff have known for years that Irene suffers from lens luxation, a condition in which the lens in the eye is dislocated from its normal position, causing discomfort and blurry vision, Dr. Carol Bradford, the zoo’s senior veterinarian said Monday.
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Albuquerque Halloween store robbed at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the west side. A Spirit Halloween store was robbed in broad daylight. When an employee tried to stop the suspects, one pulled a gun in front of small kids. Jesse Orion is the New Mexico District...
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
Lanes closing for Canyon Ranch Bridge project
The closure will be about half a mile long.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Employee Journey
Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness. Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being...
KOAT 7
'We support each other': New Mexico Crusaders for Justice opening up first sub-chapter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past several years, the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have worked closely with families of gun violence victims to help get them through their trauma. The group is located in Albuquerque, but it won't be the only location for long. "We know that we're...
Albuquerque’s street maintenance team prepares for winter weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures start to drop and the seasons change, the city of Albuquerque is getting ready for the winter season. Tuesday, the city’s street maintenance division carried out a dry-run of its street clearing vehicles. Officials sent out 39 of the department’s larger vehicles and about 11 smaller vehicles to make sure […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
rrobserver.com
RRPD Toy Drive: Oct. 17-Nov.28
Rio Rancho Police Department is starting it’s annual toy drive Monday Oct. 17. The Department hosts an event to provide presents for underprivileged children in the City of Rio Rancho. To help make the holidays a special time of year, the department is asking the community to donate new,...
New speed camera placed on Coors after city previously said ‘no’ to cameras on state roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque added a new speed camera along Coors Blvd. near Fortuna Rd. after previously saying they would not place one on state roads. The city says after “a combination of traffic information, the high fatality and injury network, crash data” the decision was made to place a camera on […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Firefighters set to host a fundraiser event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Fire Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244 will be hosting their Muster event to benefit their IAFF Survivor’s Fund on October 29. IAFF Survivors Fund is a fund that helps local firefighters & their immediate family members who are stricken with life-altering illnesses or injuries and is only funded through donations.
Comments / 1