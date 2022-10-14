ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
DUBUQUE, IA
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
MADISON, WI
Sioux Falls, SD
